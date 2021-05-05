Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Garrett Jenkins, 22, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was cited April 22 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Ducic, 39, of Lincoln, was cited April 23 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Madina Peterson, 47, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 23 in connection with domestic assault, third degree.

Brittany Smith, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 24 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.

Timothy Webb, 20, of Fayetteville, was cited April 24 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

A 13-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited April 25 for a curfew violation.

A 14-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited April 26 for disorderly conduct.

Jeremy Howard, 23, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 27 in connection with a warrant for failure to appear.