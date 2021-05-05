Prairie Grove officer shot three times, remains in ICU

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A Prairie Grove police officer underwent multiple surgeries overnight and is in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional Medical Center after he was shot three times after responding to a call about a domestic disturbance, Capt. Jeff O'Brien said Wednesday during a news conference in Prairie Grove.

Officer Tyler Franks, 29, has been with Prairie Grove Police Department since September 2015, O'Brien said. Franks was shot in the torso and upper legs.

Nickolas M. Colbert, 42, of the same address, also was shot during the incident at 313 W. Thurman St. Colbert was taken into custody and is at Washington Regional.

O'Brien said a 911 call was received from the address at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday from Colbert's mother-in-law. Franks, Prairie Grove police officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers arrived on the scene and attempted enter a bedroom.

The suspect fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range, according to O'Brien. Franks was hit three times. He said Gibson fired five rounds, striking the suspect at least four times. O'Brien said the suspect retreated further into the bedroom while still armed, and Gibson was able to get Franks out the house and immediately applied two tourniquets.

O'Brien credited Gibson with saving Frank's life.

"That's why tourniquets were applied," O'Brien said. "He (Franks) suffered a very critical injury."

An emergency response team arrived on the scene, took Colbert into custody and took him to the hospital. Colbert also had surgery and was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning, O'Brien said.

Gibson has been placed on administrative leave, per Prairie Grove police policy, O'Brien said. Prairie Grove police will conduct an internal investigation, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office will conduct the investigation into the shooting incident.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said charges have not been filed yet, but early indications are that Colbert will be charged in connection with attempted capital murder. Durrett said appropriate charges would be filed after the investigation is finished.

Police Chief Chris Workman said the department was "beyond grateful" for the support from the community and for the response from other law enforcement departments that responded to the call.

He said the support from pastors, business leaders and the community has been almost overwhelming.

"We are a smaller community and we interact with the community," Workman said.

The family also is very grateful, Workman said. He said he is hopeful Franks will make a full recovery but said, "It looks like it will be a full road ahead."

O'Brien said Franks is married with children and is a highly respected officer.

"This has hit hard," O'Brien said.

Police did not have any specific information about the domestic disturbance. As far as they knew, no children were in the home and the disturbance was between the suspect and his wife. O'Brien said the police department has not responded to any other domestic calls at the address.