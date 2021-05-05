Prairie Grove To Receive Street Monies

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting April 22, Prairie Grove City Council approved a resolution expressing its willingness to accept state aid street monies for city projects.

The city's projects include paving about one mile of Little Elm Road in the city limits and almost one mile of Battlefield Park Road, according to information from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The city is approved for the maximum allowed for the projects, $250,000, and the state will pay 100% of the costs, up to the maxiumum, for engineering and construction.