Shirey Hired At Farmington

Randy Osnes is leaving gigantic shoes to fill as the longtime successful Farmington softball coach is stepping down after this season ends.

The coach who will follow Osnes knows exactly how to tie the laces.

Jason Shirey, who was as assistant coach for Osnes early in his career before launching a successful career at both the University of Arkansas and Fayetteville High School, was announced as Osnes' replacement on Monday.

Shirey, 51, won multiple state titles at Fayetteville in building a powerhouse program at the high school level.

"Jason is a known commodity as a softball coach," said Farmington athletic director Beau Thompson. "He's one of the few coaches that has the resume that can even come close to comparing with Coach Osnes with two state titles and three finals appearances. But we were just so lucky that he was here and he wanted the job. I think it's a win-win for both parties."

Shirey has a daughter, Reese, a sophomore on the Farmington team that is currently 23-2 and won the 4A-1 Conference and District tournament championships and a younger daughter in middle school.

-- Chip Souza