Tigers Recalibrate, Snap Losing Streak

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (16-5, 4-3) recalibrated, snapping a 3-game losing streak using a late surge to break away from a 1-1 tie and defeat Gravette, 4-1, on Monday, April 19.

The Tigers hadn't won since beating the NWA Homeschool Hornets, 9-3, on April 8, suffering a nonconference 9-3 loss to Siloam Springs April 9 and a pair of conference losses to Harrison (5-2) and Huntsville (7-0).

"We didn't have a very good last week," said Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron. "We struggled offensively and we struggled to make plays. Tonight, I felt like we ran ourselves out of a couple of innings, but to stay in it and compete I felt like that was real big for us."

The game heated up in the sixth inning with both teams vying to break the 1-1 deadlock.

Gravette (6-16, 0-7) threatened in the top of the sixth with Keegan Bulza reaching on an error and Cy Hilger hitting a blooper over second for a single. Cameron came out to the mound to check with starter Ryder Orr with two on and one out, and elected not to make a change. Orr induced a grounder that he easily fielded and tossed to third for the force out, then got McCoy Kildow to pop up to first base, ending the inning.

The Tigers fared better when they came up in the bottom of the inning.

Ty Estepp ripped a stand-up double into left center with one out. Layton Hesgard followed with a solid connection. Gravette unsuccessfully tried to throw out pinch runner Caleb Ashley going to third and Hesgard raced to second when the ball was dropped.

With two runners in scoring position, Davis Stephens came up with a gleam in his eye. He swung at the first pitch and the Lions misplayed his ground ball allowing Hesgard and Ashley to score giving the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

The Lions intentionally walked Connor Hubbs, bringing up Sloan Smith, who took a called strike to allow a double steal before hitting into a fielder's choice. Gravette made the smart play, throwing out Stephens at the plate for the second out.

Casey Shipley came up with runners at the corners and produced a quality at-bat. He took ball two with Smith stealing second and belted a 3-1 pitch into left field to drive in the Tigers' fourth run.

Gravette sophomore Rhett Hilger got the Lions out of the inning trailing 4-1 with a strikeout.

In their last at-bat Gravette made some noise.

Gunnar Woolard led off the seventh with a single and Isaiah Larson reached on an error. Cameron brought Hubbs on in relief and the right-hander delivered, striking out Jake Caver and Wyatt Coffelt swinging, then inducing Noah Tawney's pop-up that was gloved by Shipley coming out from behind the plate.

"Conner has good stuff. He's good enough he can get guys to strike out and that's exactly what Hubbs did," Cameron said. "In that last inning the bottom of our lineup came up big. Ty swings and misses, swings and misses, but he stayed confident. He got a ball he could hit. Then we got another hit from Hesgard in the sixth hole. He hasn't got a lot of playing time this year. He hasn't had a lot of at-bats, but he came through. It was really big for us to get our lineup turned over."

Hesgard, Smith and Shipley each had two hits for Prairie Grove. Gravette countered with four batters producing two hits apiece.

April 19

At Prairie Grove

Prairie Grove 4, Gravette 1

Gravette (6-16, 0-7)0020000--2xx

P. Grove (16-5, 4-3)100003x--4xx

W -- Orr, L -- R. Hilger.