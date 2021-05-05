What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Farmers Market

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays in the Farmington Junior High parking lot on Main Street. It is open to the public.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Farmers Market

The Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street. It is open to the public. Patrons are asked to observe safety protocols for covid-19 concerns.

Bingo Night

Bingo will be held every first Thursday at the American Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. The next one will be May 6. The early session is 4:45-6 p.m. and the evening session is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Earlies, $1 each per board. One full set is $20 each and extras are $1-$2 each. Food and drink concessions will be available for purchase.

American Legion Breakfast

The American Legion Post 146 will have its monthly breakfast from 7-11 a.m., Saturday, May 8, at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. All proceeds go to the Legion for Cub Scout sponsorships, scholarships and to help local veterans. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids 6 and under. Breakfast includes bacon, eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy and drinks.

Sharp Cemetery

Decorations for Sharp Cemetery in Prairie Grove will be 2 p.m., May 16. Those participating are asked to observe covid-19 restrictions for safety.