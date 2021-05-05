Wolves Place Second At District, Qualify For Regional Baseball

LINCOLN -- For the second time last week, Lincoln loaded the bases posturing itself to win by walking in a run Thursday.

Bergman reliever Kaden Henson beaned Lincoln's Brodey Bowen with bases loaded, walking in the winning run with two outs as the Wolves completed a 13-3 run-rule baseball win in the District 3A-1 tournament Thursday. Lincoln began the week with Bowen taking one for the team in an identical situation to nail down a 7-6 comeback nonconference win over Lifeway Christian on Monday, April 26.

Lincoln not only celebrated Thursday's 13-3 victory but its second consecutive Class 3A Regional baseball berth separated by the 2020 canceled season. The win put the Wolves into Friday's semifinal game against West Fork, which they won 7-3.

Lincoln coach J. Keith praised the play of pitcher Drew Moore in Thursday's must-win game.

"We've only got three seniors with Weston Massey back, but today, man, we had a freshman get on the mound, who was absolutely dominant," Keith said.

Moore struck out eight batters against four walks.

"He did exactly what we asked him to do," Keith said. "We talked all week about three pitches, getting them out in three pitches,

The Wolves faced Elkins Saturday in the district finals and lost 15-0 as Elks' starter Brannon Bargsley threw a one-hitter. Jason Richardson drove in three runs to lead Elkins (19-5). Both teams advanced to the Class 3A Region 1 tournament at Harrison this week. Trevor Shumate added a triple and drove in two runs, while Zanuel Martin had a double and two RBIs.

Elkins advanced into the championship game Friday with an 11-0 win in the other semifinal. The Elks got a strong pitching performance from Mason Chadick with a a no-hitter. Ben Evans drove in three runs, while Martin had two hits and two RBIs.

The loss doesn't take away from Lincoln's accomplishments.

"Man, I'm pumped, after getting it taken away by covid, four coaches in four years, those seniors they deserve it," Keith said.

The Wolves begin Regional play at Harrison on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.