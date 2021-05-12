Cardinals Dish Out Loss To Panthers

FARMINGTON -- Farmington knocked off Class 5A Siloam Springs, 12-2, during a nonconference baseball game on Thursday, March 4.

Ten of Farmington's runs came during an explosive third inning. The Cardinals finished with 8 hits, and committed 2 errors.

Siloam Springs scored its two runs early in the top of the first inning, then turned up goose eggs for the remaining six innings. Both runs came from base runners, Gavin Henson and Elijah Coffey, who reached on an error. Henson also got aboard one other time when he was hit by a pitch. Jacob Gilbert (0-for-2) hit into a fielder's choice and had the only RBI for Siloam Springs.

Farmington coach Jay Harper has been constantly evaluating his ball club, telling the team that players who don't produce won't play. He got the message across, and beyond the first inning, the Cardinals played stingy defense.

Ethan Hodge threw five innings, recording one strike out and leaving the game with a 10-2 lead. The Cardinal defense behind him proved stout, committing only two errors. The Panthers finished with no hits in 16 at-bats.

Trevor McCuin had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals. Lawson Devault had two hits and Chase Brown contributed a hit. Trevor May had three RBIs for Farmington. Farmington was aided by several walks issued by the Panthers. Caden Elsik drew a trio of walks while Chase Brown and Tate Sutton both walked twice. Siloam Springs committed only one error.

Brayden Fain took the loss for Siloam Springs. He lasted 2.2 innings, yielding 10 earned runs on six hits, striking out three and walking six.

March 4, 2021

At Siloam Springs

Farmington 12, Siloam Springs 2

Siloam Springs (0-1) ......200^00x^x^--^2^0^1

Farmington (1-0) .....0010^02x^x^--^12^8^2

W -- Hodge (1-0), L -- Fain (0-1).