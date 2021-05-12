Cardinals Pound Their Way Into Regional Semifinals

HARRISON -- Scoring 10 runs in a single inning equals one sure fire way to break an opponent's will -- that's what Farmington did to 4A-4 regular season champion Morrilton Thursday.

The Cardinals (22-7) blew the first round matchup in the 4A North Regional wide open by exploding for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a commanding 16-3 lead. Stunned, the Devildogs (16-8) sustained a 16-3 run-rule loss and quietly exited from the tourney in a game many, including Farmington coach Jay Harper, thought coming in might be a battle to the finish.

"Coach Matt Long, they did a really good job against us early. They knew that we had some trouble with some curve balls and our kids gritted it out," Harper said. "The longer that we go and the more fast balls we see, we hit it up and down the lineup tonight and that just produced runs and we're very fortunate to get the win."

The final score doesn't reflect the quality of opponent Farmington faced down and pulverized with its hitting.

"They won that league down there. They got upset in the [district] tournament, and we knew we were going to have a battle," Harper said. "But if our kids do what they did tonight as far as hitting the baseball, we're a tough out, and if we just continue to do that we're going to be fine."

Myles Harvey went the distance for Farmington pitching five innings. He wasn't overpowering, recording only one strikeout, yet he consistently got outs while allowing three runs on a meager two hits. Harvey got out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the fourth after issuing a walk that scored the Devildogs' final run. He struck out Luke Carner swinging and got Beau McElroy to ground out to third.

"We didn't pitch it as great as we need to today, but Myles did enough to get the victory," Harper said.

Farmington took an early 2-0 lead in the first on Michael White's RBI single that also moved a second base runner to third. The second Cardinal run scored on a passed ball.

Morrilton answered with a run in the top of the second on Ethan Hurt's bases loaded RBI ground out. Harvey induced Jackson Dixon to pop up to shortstop, killing the rally and leaving two Devildog runners stranded.

Morrilton evened things up at 2-2 in the top of the third after the Cardinals left three runners on base to end the second. Devildog leadoff hitter Drew Tiner walked and clean up batter Casey Jones plated him with a single on a 3-2 count.

Devildog starter Phillip Drilling issued three straight walks to load the bases before striking out Trevor McCuin, but with two down, he walked in a pair of runs. Carner replaced him on the mound, but gave up a 2-run single to Caden Elsik as the Cardinals increased their lead to 6-2.

"I think our kids are gritty and they do what is necessary to get on base and put pressure on people and we did that tonight," Harper said. "You can see what happens when we get timely hits. All the credit to our kids, they did a great job."

Caden Elsik and Trey Hill drove three runs apiece to lead the Cardinals' hit parade. Kyson Bridges doubled and drove in two runs for Farmington, which advanced to take on Huntsville Friday in the semifinals. The Eagles hammered Dardanelle 16-5 on Thursday leaving Harper more convinced than ever of the strength of the 4A-1.

"We knew our league was tough, three teams at the top [Farmington, Harrison and Shiloh Christian] that tied for first and you got Huntsville that's a really, really good team. We knew that we were tough, we knew that they [the 4A-4] were down a little bit as far as their league goes, but you got to play baseball. Baseball sometimes is funny and things don't go the way it needs to go and thank God it went the way of the Cardinal tonight," Harper said.

Even with a lopsided win that may put fear in certain opponents, something coaches scouting the Cardinals during the game noted, "they're going to have base runners every inning." Harper isn't taking anything for granted.

"We had six errors and we can't do that, a couple things here and there or they probably wouldn't get their runs right there," Harper said. "We got to clean that up a little bit. We got work to do tomorrow. We're going to face a good team in Huntsville that we beat in nine innings the other night (4-3 in the district semifinal), and they're going to be ready to try and beat us. We just got to come to the ballpark ready to go."

4A North Regional Baseball

May 6, 2021

At Harrison

Farmington 16, Morrilton 3

Morrilton (16-8)^011^10x^x^--^3^2^0

Farmington (22-7) 204^10xx^x^--^16^8^6

W -- Harvey, L -- Drilling.