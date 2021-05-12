Cards Win Regional

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Farmington seniors (from left): Trevor McCuin, Ethan Hodge, Trey Clark and Tate Sutton celebrate after accepting the 4A North Regional baseball championship trophy following Saturday's 9-3 victory over Harrison at Jack Williams Field, home of the Goblins. The Cardinals take a No. 1 seed into this week's state tournament at Morrilton. They begin state play on Friday at 12:30 p.m. See more photos and stories in sports.

