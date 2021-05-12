COLUMN: A Surprise Weather Event

Some gardeners didn't fare so well during the early freezes, but they are busy now, filling in those empty spots. Like the farmers, they persist, even in the worst of times, and I know from experiences there is nothing more satisfying than reaping from what you have sown.

We never know what will happen, as has been proven this year, and years before.

Probably during the 1970s, and in the last of May or first of June, I wrote a note about a "surprise" weather event, following:

"Morning After"

Where once the trees were stately

Leaves seemingly in flight to swoop,

Now they hang, so limp and lifeless,

They only sag and droop.

No tall proud waving grass--

It lays flat to the earth,

In such a sad and beaten state,

It makes you question its worth.

The freshly raked and now-mown lawn

Is now matted with tattered leaves-

Not showing a sign of the neatness

Once shown by the care it receives.

No neat green row of onions--

Just piles of shredded stems,

Peppers, eggplant and tomatoes--

No leaves are left on them.

This morning as I look out my window,

I find my domain assailed.

Piles of rubbish instead of growth--

The aftermath of last night's hail.

I believe-

Most people demonstrate their faith

Through church attendance or by deed;

But surely the greatest show of faith

Must be a farmer, planting seed.

--- anonymous

Happy birthday to Randy Long, Joye Jones, Rocky Murray, Marie Roy, Bob Munyon, Ann Smith, Lauren Roeder, Dawn Myers, Dennis spear, Doug Stumbaugh.

Happy anniversary to Keith and Karen Lipford.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a longtime resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.