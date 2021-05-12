Community Shows Support

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Community support for Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks and his family has included gift cards, restaurant cards, an account at Arvest Bank and a gofundme fundraiser account.

Franks, who was shot three times last week while responding to a domestic disturbance, remained in the intensive care unit Sunday at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department said a member of the community has created a meal train for the family, and this has provided lunches and dinners for family members who are at the hospital.

"Meals have been delivered every day," O'Brien said.

In addition, he said hotel rooms have been provided for the family to have a place to rest, shower and change, instead of having to drive back and forth from Prairie Grove to Fayetteville.

Monday, a Gofundme account had raised more than $17,000 for Franks and his family to help with expenses.

Mayor Sonny Hudson said the community of Prairie Grove is always available to help during a crisis or other situations.

"The community is fantastic," Hudson said. "They are always there, willing to help and willing to do even more. We're very fortunate to live in this community."

O'Brien said members of the police department also have received support and encouragement the past week from the community through gift cards and many other ways.

On Friday, officers met to eat together "to decompress" at Coyle's Restaurant, courtesy of donations from the community, O'Brien said.

Police Chief Chris Workman said the support from pastors, business leaders and the community has been almost overwhelming.

"We are a smaller community, and we interact with the community," Workman said.

He said the support from the community lifts up the morale of the department as they go out and do their job every day.

"They love the community, and they love what they do," Workman said.

The police department also will continue to be there for Franks and his family, Workman said.

The family is very grateful for the support from the community, Workman said. He said he's hopeful Franks will make a full recovery, but "it looks like it will be a full road ahead."