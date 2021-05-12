First In Program History

LINCOLN -- Lincoln senior Sena Lund, accompanied by her family, signed a national letter of intent to play women's college soccer for Allen Community College, of Iola, Kan., on Friday.

She is the first player from Lincoln's soccer program to achieve such a distinction.

Lincoln athletic director Deon Birkes welcomed those in attendance to witness the unprecedented chapter in the history of Lincoln athletics.

"This is a great day, it seems like more and more of these are happening with our athletes. That's a positive thing using athletics to further education and get their schooling paid for," Birkes said.

Lincoln soccer coach Jordan Watson acknowledged the moment, saying Sena put in the work and urging underclassmen soccer players to replicate that work ethic.

"Sena will the the first soccer signing in program history ... Her school will be completely paid for for those two years, so it's another great opportunity to continue athletics as well as get an education," Watson said. "We know that great things will happen if you put in the work."

Birkes personally witnessed Sena working out at school facilities during off hours and on weekends. Watson also praised her personal initiative.

"Sena has put in the work all season long. She's extremely coachable, she does whatever you ask of her. She's going to go out and make sure she does it, and she does it right. That's the reason what she is and why she's going to go play soccer at the next level," Watson said.

According to Lincoln soccer coach Angela Guillory, Sena represents a team-first player.

"I think it's her dedication and commitment to the team. She really wants everyone to do well and she wants the program to excel. She pushes herself to be the absolute best that she can be so that the program can improve, too," Guillory said.