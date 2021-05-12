Lady Cardinals Regroup, Take Third

HARRISON -- The Lady Cardinal softball team put aside Friday's disappointing, 3-2, eight inning loss to Morrilton in the semifinals and regrouped to beat Dardanelle, 5-1, in Saturday's consolation game.

Senior pitcher Carson Griggs (22-3) came through with another strong performance. She threw a two-hitter allowing one run while striking out 11 over seven innings to lead the Lady Cardinals past Dardanelle in the 4A North Regional softball consolation game at Harrison.

Sophomore Kamryn Uher, whose two-out, two-strike solo home run in the bottom of the seventh against Morrilton sent the semifinal game into extra innings, continued to be productive at the plate. In the first inning against Dardanelle, she tripled scoring three runs.

While the Lady Cardinal bats were cool against Morrilton, they were hot against Dardanelle as Farmington totalled 12 hits. Shayley Treat (3-for-4, 1 RBI), Drew Clifford (2-for-3), Uher (2-for-4, 3 RBIs), and Reese Shirey (2-for-4) each contributed multiple hits for the Lady Cardinals.

Morgan Parsons took the loss for Dardanelle. She allowed five runs on 12 hits while striking out nine in six innings.

Farmington recorded another error-free game to pick up some momentum. With the win, the Lady Cardinals take a No. 3 seed into this week's state tournament at Morrilton. They begin state play on Thursday against Valley View at 5:30 p.m.

Treat, who could have potentially played in four state finals if the 2020 season hadn't been canceled by covid, reminded Lady Cardinal fans that in 2019 Pottsville took the No. 3 seed out of the 4A North Regional and won the state championship. She hopes Farmington can do the same thing this season and plans to do her best to accomplish that goal.

4A North Regional Softball

May 8, 2021

At Harrison

Farmington 5, Dardanelle 1

Morrilton (16-8)^000^000^1^--^1^2^1

Farmington (22-7) 300^1100^0^--^5^12^1

W -- C. Griggs, L -- Parsons.