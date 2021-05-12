Osnes Selected Coach Of The Year

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Golf Coach Randy Osnes has been selected as the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) Boys Golf Coach of the Year in the State of Arkansas.

According to a press release issued in January by Farmington athletic director Beau Thompson, Osnes was specifically nominated by the Arkansas Activities Association as the most deserving recipient of this honor. Honorees were selected based upon their coaching performance in the 2019-2020 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement, and philosophy of coaching.

"In his storied career at Farmington, Osnes has received numerous NFHS awards as the head coach of the softball team ... Congratulations to Coach Osnes for this great honor," Thompson stated in the press release.

In the fall of 2020, Osnes coached the Cardinals to a Class 4A State Runner-up performance at the state meet in Jonesboro. The Cardinals have won the last three 4A-1 North conference championships.

"That's because I get the opportunity to coach great kids every day. That's what that's about," Osnes said

Farmington won both the boys and girls 4A-1 Conference golf championships at Fayetteville Country Club on Monday, Sept. 21.

"Every day is a good day out here," said Farmington junior Clayton Antwine, referring to getting out onto the green.

Temperatures were mild and humidity was down as golfers enjoyed a cool, sunny day. Overnight rain set in and the following day, Tuesday, Sept. 22, would not have been ideal for golf.

For the boys team, the triumph represented their third consecutive conference championship accomplishing the feat as freshmen, sophomores and now as juniors. The Cardinals' collective team score of 220 gave them a 25-stroke win over Runner-up Shiloh Christian, which shot a 245 while Harrison came in third with a 260.

Winning the district title qualified the Farmington boys team for the Class 4A state golf tournament at Cherokee Village near Highland on Oct. 6-7. Farmington finished in third place at the 2019 state tournament, and their goal each year since arriving on the scene as freshmen has been to win the big one. The Cardinals placed second in 2020.

Osnes discovered in coaching almost every sport Farmington offers except volleyball and tennis, that not only does he, as a coach, shape the lives of student-athletes, they also shape him.

"There's no doubt," Osnes said referring to a picture included in his presentation while applying for the athletic director's job last summer which showed him in his first year (1996) as Farmington's softball coach.

"It was just funny how I looked and I actually didn't have gray hair back then. It's just funny how over 25 years and two years of volunteering prior to that, and of course, going to school here, and being raised here, the impact that the people of this community have had on me it's phenomenal and the opportunity I've had to coach the players I've had and the impact they've had on myself and my family it's unbelievable."

During the Farmington School Board Jan. 25 meeting it was announced the school intended to name the softball field after Osnes, whose career record as the Lady Cardinal softball coach stood at 569-154 coming into the 2021 season.

"We're focusing on the softball field. We want to increase the dugouts in preparation to name [the field] to honor Coach Osnes at the end of the [softball] season," said Farmington Superintendent Jon Paul Laffoon.

Board president Travis Warren favored the designation.

"Coach Osnes has done a good job and he very much deserves it," Warren said.

Osnes doesn't indulge in thinking how he wants to be remembered at Farmington, although Cardinals fans will cherish memories of his accomplishments.

"That's not that as big deal to me as the players that I coached as long as they believe that I did things right by them," Osnes said. "We did things the right way and we won a lot of ball games."

He's sent out a lot of texts and letters to many Cardinal alumni he's coached in the past, who are no longer kids anymore, some now in their forties to let them know that he and his wife, Liz and their family were "definitely impacted by the opportunity to coach them as individuals."

"It's been my pleasure and my honor," Osnes said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Clayton Antwine shot a 93 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. The Cardinal boys team won the conference tournament championship for the third straight season and qualified for state.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Dakota Bogan shot an 83 on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club. Farmington won the conference tournament championship for the third straight season and is headed for state.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Landon Lawson shot a 74 to finish tied with Shiloh's Ben Fowler for second in the individual standings on Monday, Sept. 21 during the District 4A-1 Golf meet held at the Fayetteville Country Club.

Randy Osnes