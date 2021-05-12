PG Officer Remains In ICU

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Police Officer Tyler Franks remained in the intensive care unit in stable condition Sunday at Washington Regional Medical Center after he was shot three times last week while responding to a domestic disturbance, according to reports.

Washington Regional has continued to provide updates about Franks' condition on behalf of the family. Franks underwent vascular and orthopedic surgery after he was taken to the hospital following the incident on Tuesday, May 4, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

On Friday, the hospital released a statement from the family sharing that Franks had undergone another surgery and was back in the intensive care unit in stable condition.

Sunday, the hospital issued another update on behalf of the family.

"Officer Tyler Franks remains in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional where he continues to show improvement after having surgery on Friday," the statement said. "Officer Franks is now off the ventilator, awake and communicating with family members. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the continued prayers and support."

Franks, 29, is a 2010 graduate of Lincoln High School and has been with Prairie Grove Police Department since September 2015. Previously, Franks worked for Washington County Sheriff's Office in the detention facility and in community service.

The suspect, Nickolas M. Colbert, 42, of Prairie Grove, was also shot during the altercation on May 4 at 313 W. Thurman St. Colbert was taken into custody about 9:45 p.m. that day. Colbert is also at Washington Regional. Last week, Colbert was in stable condition following surgery in the hospital, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department.

Washington Regional has not released any information about Colbert's condition due to patient privacy laws, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

O'Brien said a 911 call was received from the address at 8:32 p.m. May 4. Franks, Prairie Grove police officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers, Jacob Stine and James Cavin, arrived at the home and attempted to enter a bedroom.

Colbert fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range, according to O'Brien. Franks was hit three times in the lower torso and upper legs. He said Gibson fired five rounds, striking Colbert at least four times. O'Brien said Colbert retreated further into the bedroom while still armed, and Gibson was able to get Franks out of the house and immediately applied two tourniquets before he was later taken by Central EMS to Washington Regional.

O'Brien credited Gibson with saving Franks' life.

"That's why tourniquets were applied," O'Brien said. "He suffered a very critical injury."

Gibson, 32, has been with Prairie Grove Police Department for about one year.

O'Brien also expressed appreciation to Cavin and Stine.

"The Farmington officers did amazing," O'Brien said. "They were there to provide coverage and shielded our officers. They couldn't have been more perfect."

Farmington Police Chief Brian Hubbard last week said he reviewed the footage from his officers' body cameras.

"It very, very impressed me," Hubbard said of the officers' response. "They handled the situation very well."

Anytime police officers respond to a call, they can be in a dangerous situation, Hubbard said.

"Anything can happen at any given time," Hubbard said. "I know they are trained well to handle anything that's thrown at them."

Gibson was placed on administrative leave last week, per Prairie Grove police policy, for an internal investigation, and Prairie Grove asked Washington County Sheriff's Office to handle the investigation of the shooting.

On Monday, O'Brien said in an email that Gibson will remain on administrative leave this week.

"Much of this is to simply give him time to cope and process," O'Brien said.

Police said as far as they know, the disturbance was between Colbert and his wife. O'Brien said it was determined at the scene that the suspect was alone in the bedroom and the other residents were able to make it safely outside. He said the department hadn't previously responded to domestic calls at the address.

Stacy Michelle Colbert, 43, who is married to Nickolas Colbert, requested and received a protective order from the courts against him May 5, citing the events leading to the incident.

Nickolas Colbert became aggressive after drinking before police were called, grabbing her phone while she was using it, throwing it and then punching and breaking their TV while yelling, Stacy Colbert wrote in her request for a protection order.

Then he hit her using the bedroom door, she wrote.

"I called the police because I was in fear for my life," her statement said. "The police showed up [and] he shot the police officer."

Stacy Colbert also filed for divorce May 5, according to court records. The complaint for divorce said they were married in July 2002 and have since separated. The petition said that Stacy Colbert is entitled to an absolute divorce and the cause of action for divorce occurred within the past five years. There are no minor children remaining in the marriage, according to the complaint.

Capt. Ty Augustine with the sheriff's office said his detectives would investigate the incident and confer with the prosecuting attorney's office on which charges would be appropriate.

Washington County Prosecutor Matt Durrett last week said early indications are Colbert could be charged in connection with attempted capital murder but that will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

Monday, Kelly Cantrell with the sheriff's office said the incident is still being investigated and "no further information can be released at this time."

Police Chief Chris Workman said the department was "beyond grateful" for the support from the community and for the response from other law enforcement departments to the call.

Officers from Farmington, Lincoln, West Fork, Tontitown, the sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police were on the scene to assist Prairie Grove, Workman said.

He said the support from pastors, business leaders and the community has been almost overwhelming.

"We are a smaller community, and we interact with the community," Workman said.

The family also is very grateful, Workman said. He said he's hopeful Franks will make a full recovery, but "it looks like it will be a full road ahead."

Mayor Sonny Hudson said he stayed at the hospital the night of the incident and was able to see Franks on Sunday during a time set aside for Prairie Grove police officers.

Franks was awake, and hospital staff allowed the officers to go in to see Franks five at a time for about 10-15 minutes, Hudson said. In addition to Prairie Grove officers, Hudson and his wife were able to see Franks, along with Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and his wife.

Hudson said they wanted to encourage Franks and show their support to him. Going forward, visits will be limited to family members and only a few from the police department, Hudson said.

"This was a one-time, unique visit for all of us," Hudson said.

Hudson expressed his appreciation for the officers' actions on the night of the incident.

"We as a city are very, very proud of those officers," Hudson said. "There were lives saved because of their bravery. There were a lot of heroics that night."

Hudson noted that as mayor, "You wish something like that never happens in your city. You pray something like that never happens."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove Police Department speaks during a news conference Wednesday, May 5, about a call that resulted in a Prairie Grove officer being shot three times. Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, left, Chief Chris Workman and Capt. Ty Augustine with Washington County Sheriff's Office also spoke at the conference, held in the Prairie Grove District Courtroom.

ANDY SHUPE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Officers from Springdale Police Department gather equipment Tuesday, May 4, 2021, near the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting at West Thurman Street in Prairie Grove.