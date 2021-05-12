Police Report

FARMINGTON

Michele Roulet, 39, of Lincoln, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Devon Monroe Blair, 25, of West Fork, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Elmore, 30, of Winslow, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Brandon Price, 27, of Pine Bluff, was arrested April 26 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Robert Franklin, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 26 in connection with driving on suspended license, running a stop sign, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of Schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Garrett Woodward, 27, of Farmington, was arrested April 26 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

David Peckman, 47, of Roanoke, Texas, was arrested April 26 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Shannon Dorsett, 49, of Bentonville, was arrested April 26 in connection with careless driving, DWI, violation of implied consent.

Brad Alan Lane, 36, of Farmington, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Amanda Arias, 28, of Farmington, was arrested April 27 in connection with domestic battering, third degree.

Jeremy Howard, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Meagan Snyder, 32, of Rogers, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Gonzalez, 38, of Farmington, was arrested April 27 in connection with residential burglary, criminal mischief, theft of services.

Tracy Ellison, 52, of Elkins, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christopher Wilson, 27, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Amy Williams, 44, of Bentonville, was arrested April 27 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Edward Hoepfner, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 28 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Wiley, 40, of Lincoln, was arrested April 29 in connection with leaving the scene of an accident.

Gary Davis, 61, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 29 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Lottie English, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 29 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Townsend, 24, of Andover, Kansas, was arrested April 29 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashley Murray, 34, of Lincoln, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jessica Zamudio, 26, of Springdale, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lynette Redmon, 23, of Winslow, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aaron Samplawski, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ronald Jones, 36, of Rogers, was arrested April 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jimmy Hood, 54, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenneth Sprecher, 48, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 2 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Nancy Serna, 38, of Farmington, was arrested May 2 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jimmie Clark, 39, of Farmington, was arrested May 3 on a warrant for contempt of court.