Prairie Grove Girls Lose Out 2-0

HARRISON -- Prairie Grove's pitching and defense remained fundamentally sound throughout the game, but their inability to land key hits brought an end to their softball season with a 2-0 loss to 4A-4 champion Dardanelle Thursday.

The Lady Tigers (13-11) got at least one runner on base in every inning but one. They had runners advance to third base three times but couldn't bring them home.

Meanwhile Dardanelle starter Morgan Parsons looked sharp, striking out 11 batters. The biggest hit she allowed was a triple by Prairie Grove leadoff hitter Elizabeth Stoufer with two outs and nobody on base in the top of the fifth. Parsons negated that threat by inducing a groundout.

"Give her [Parsons], their pitcher credit, she pitched a good game. She threw well today," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres, who noted that on a positive side the Lady Tigers qualified for Regionals for the first time since 2017.

"That's a plus, the seniors here kind of built a foundation for us to build on and go on from here so hopefully we can take that next step next year and win a game in this thing," Torres said.

While acknowledging the defense and pitching performed well, Torres said the loss didn't reflect the season's accomplishments.

"This game today isn't going to encapsulate with the kind of year they had so I feel bad for them," Torres said. "We played catch most all of the year. That's kind of where we're at and Chloe [Hillian] battled. She kept us in the game like she had all year."

Dardanelle's Rylea Manning led off the bottom of the second with a single off the right field wall. Parsons, the next batter, hit to almost the same exact spot, but not quite as far, bringing up Elizabeth Earnest, who drove in the Lady Sand Lizards' first run with a groundout. Hillian walked the next batter before skillfully working her way out of the predicament. She struck out Emma Deal swinging then got Patricia Grace McIntyre to ground out ending the inning.

Kelsey Pickett started the fourth inning with a leadoff stand-up double and moved to third on Rhiannon Umfleet's sacrifice bunt, but the next two Lady Tigers struck out leaving the coveted run 60 feet short. Manning blasted another leadoff double for Dardanelle in the bottom half of the inning. The fly ball was misjudged during a gust of wind and set up Earnest's second RBI on a single into right field.

First baseman Madison Hutchinson gave the Lady Tigers one last chance with her leadoff single into right center in the top of the seventh, but the game ended on a fly ball followed by a called strike three.

"We just couldn't seem to get that big hit today. We had people in scoring position two or three times most of the time with two outs. That makes it tougher, but we just couldn't get that big hit," Torres said. "We've been coming back all year down four or five the last inning and we really thought we had a chance to get that done late and we just didn't get the hit today."

Torres didn't get to familiarize himself with the league and opponents last season that got canceled because of covid.

"I would have liked to have that season last year. I think it would have been farther along, but everybody else is in the same boat so they can say the same thing," Torres said. "We talked all year about just competing and playing hard and we just thought the year would take care of itself and that's kind of what happened so I'm real proud of them, real proud of them."