Regional Baseball Champions

HARRISON -- Tate Sutton erased an early Harrison lead by homering on the first pitch sparking a 3-run surge and Farmington never trailed again in beating the tournament host, 9-3, Saturday.

The victory gave Farmington the 4A North Regional baseball championship.

"It's awesome, the hard work that we've put in and the brotherhood. We've all had a bond that is unbreakable and I'll have it forever in my life," said junior catcher Trey Hill.

"I want to praise God for it because he's given us the opportunity to be here and to compete against a really good Harrison team and to put it altogether for us."

Coach Jay Harper told the team in the postgame huddle, the last time Farmington won a Regional championship, they went on to play for the state title in 2007. The Cardinals take a No. 1 seed into this week's state tournament at Morrilton and are in position to make a run with a good mix of pitching and hitting carrying them to the Regional championship.

"I'm telling you all week long our pitching staff has competed their butts off and I'm so happy for them. Myles Harvey, Chase Brown, Ethan Hodge, Weston Sills, Caden Elsik, great, great effort by them," Harper said.

Brown went five innings, striking out six to earn the win for the Cardinals. Sills came in relief for the last two innings and recorded the save while allowing no hits.

Michael White went 2-for-3 and finished with three RBIs, while Sutton added a pair of RBIs off two hits. He and Elsik, who reached every time he came up, provide dangerous base runners.

"We hit it a little bit better today. We were a little more patient and still struck out too many times," Harper said. "We still got work to do. Give us a few days to work and we got to go back and get ready for Friday. Our defense has done a pretty good job all year long and our pitching staff. It's just our hitting that has to be more consistent."

Farmington got off to less than a stellar start. Harrison's leadoff hitter Beck Jones popped up behind second. Three Cardinals converged but nobody made the play, and he wound up with a double leading to an early Goblin run on a groundout.

Farmington scored three runs in the bottom of the inning, but left as many runners on base. Sutton belted a solo home run on the first pitch of the game by Harrison starter Dylan Bock, who left after beginning the game with three straight walks, then hit White with an errant offering scoring a run.

Goblin reliever Trey Richardson issued a walk to Kyson Bridges bringing in a third Cardinal run.

The Cardinals added a pair of runs in the second. White smashed a double into the left corner driving in a run and another crossed the plate on a passed ball.

Harrison punched back with a leadoff single and 2-run homer by Richardson in the top of the third closing the gap to 5-3.

Farmington got one run back in the bottom half of the third. Sutton got aboard with a walk, moved to second on a passed ball, stole third and raced home when the throw went past third. Farmington led 6-3 after three innings.

Harrison got two runners on in the top of the fourth, but Hill threw out a base runner for the second time in the contest ending the inning. Harper noted, Hill, a signee for Arkansas Little Rock, has an outstanding arm.

"He's got confidence throwing people out and I'm going to let him," Harper said. "He's an outstanding catcher and we're glad to have him on our side."

In the third, Hill gunned out a runner on an 0-1 pitch.

"I had a gut feeling that they were going to run so I called the pitch so I could have the best opposing pitch against the hitter and the best opportunity for me to throw the runner out," Hill said.

He accomplished both objectives, then replicated the feat one inning later.

In the fourth inning, Harper at first didn't want a throw to second with runners at the corners, but Hill convinced him to change his strategy and it paid off.

"We pitched out and they didn't run and then we went back in the zone. I picked the ball and saw him take off, then I just knew I had him the whole time," Hill said.

The play preserved a 6-3 Farmington lead, which Hill helped increase in the sixth.

Hill led off the sixth with a single, advancing on a wild pitch and scoring on White's single. Weston Sills doubled into center field. Bridges plated him and pinch hitter Cooper Gardenhire singled to drive in a run.

The Cardinals begin state play on Friday at 12:30 p.m. against the winner of a Bauxite/Pocahontas first-round game. Hill, one of the spiritual leaders on the team, fully expects the Cardinals to be prepared to excel. They pick each other up by holding themselves individually to the same standards.

"I put all my trust in God and if I have any burdens to put on him because he give us grace and glory and mercy that we don't deserve," Hill said. "I want to give that to people that I might be mad at, but I want to forgive them. Forgive and forget and just move on with it and just be happy because that's what God would want."

4A North Regional Baseball

May 8, 2021

At Harrison

Farmington 9, Harrison 3

Harrison^102^000^0^--^3^6^2

Farmington^321^003^x^--^9^8^3

W -- Hodges, L -- Richardson.