Used Bookstore More Accessible To Patrons

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Friends of Prairie Grove Library moved their used bookstore more than a year ago, and the change has benefited everyone, said Tom Cole, president of the Friends' organization.

The used bookstore now is located in the back area of Prairie Grove Public Library, and the Friends organization also has a large storage area for volunteers to accept and go through donated books.

."This is a much more convenient place for staff and customers," Cole said, noting the public has access to the library and used bookstore all under one roof.

The library staff has "first crack" at all donated books to see if there are any they want to keep for the library's collection, Cole said. Friends of Prairie Grove Library then goes through the donated books to see what they want to use in the bookstore.

Cole said he and Ed Caughman volunteer on Wednesdays, going through donated books and then restocking the shelves in the bookstore.

The store is organized by category, and prices range from $1 for hardback books, $1 for large softcover books, $1 or five paperback books or 25 cents, to 50 cents for children's books. The store uses a coding system on when books are shelved, and if a book hasn't sold after a year, it is removed from the shelf.

Purchases from the store are handled by library staff at the front circulation desk and has been crucial in the success of the bookstore, Cole said, noting this frees up volunteers' time to process donations and stock shelves.

One advantage to the new location, Cole said, is that the bookstore is open whenever the public library is open. Previously, Cole said, the bookstore was only open about 12 hours per week and was dependent on volunteers to open and staff the building.

The bookstore also has more shelf and display space in its new location.

All money raised through the bookstore goes to the Friends organization in partnership with the library. Friends of Prairie Grove Library also sponsors two outside events every year where it sells a bag of used books for $1.

All money raised "stays in the building," Cole said.

He expressed his appreciation to the city's support for the bookstore. City employees moved shelves and books from the old location to the new store and installed the shelves for the Friends organization.

"They were fantastic," Cole said.