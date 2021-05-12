What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Farmers Market

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays in the Farmington Junior High parking lot on Main Street. It is open to the public.

LINCOLN

Doctor Museum Yard Sale

The annual Country Doctor Museum yard sale will be held June 3-5. Donations are being accepted for the sale. For more information or to donate, contact the museum at 479-824-4307 or email, [email protected]

PRAIRIE GROVE

Farmers Market

The Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street. It is open to the public. Patrons are asked to observe safety protocols for covid-19 concerns.

Sharp Cemetery

Decorations for Sharp Cemetery in Prairie Grove will be 2 p.m., May 16. Those participating are asked to observe covid-19 restrictions for safety.

Illinois Chapel Cemetery Decorations

Decorations for Illinois Chapel Cemetery will be Sunday, May 16. Everyone is asked to meet at the Illinois Chapel Baptist Church at noon for a potluck lunch. A business meeting will be held after lunch, followed by decorations at the cemetery. For more information, contact Molly Ashley, 479-846-2668.