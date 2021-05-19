Cards Turned Back In State Semifinal

FARMINGTON -- Six unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth inning provided the winning margin for South No. 1 Magnolia against North No. 1 Farmington in the Class 4A State baseball semifinals Saturday.

The 6-run explosion came after Farmington tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth after trailing 2-0 much of the contest. Magnolia took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning and held that advantage until the Cardinals got a run in the top of the fifth cutting the lead in half.

Magnolia out-hit the Cardinals 9-6, but capitalized on four Farmington errors while limiting its miscues to one.

Michael White had two hits and Caden Elsik drove in a run for the Cardinals. Weston Sills and Myles Harvey drew a walk apiece.

Dalen Blanchard drove in 3 runs on 2 hits and got on base with a walk for Magnolia while Hunter Bufford produced an RBI. Jayson Thomas also recorded a hit for Magnolia.

Magnolia reached the semifinal contest after posting an 11-1 win over Joe T. Robinson on Friday. Farmington advanced with a 9-8 victory over Pocahontas in Friday's quarterfinals.

"They are a very good baseball team. They can hit it," said Farmington coach Jay Harper, coming into the game. "I've known their coach [Bobby Beeson] a long time. They'll be a challenge for us. I think we'll be a challenge for them. Whoever shows up and plays baseball will move on. I expect it to be a really good game."

Nielson went the distance for Magnolia recording five strike outs.

Chase Brown threw five innings for Farmington. He fanned nine batters and kept the Cardinals in the game.

Class 4A State Baseball

May 15, 2021

At Morrilton

Magnolia 8, Farmington 2

Farmington^000^011^0^--^2^6^4

Magnolia^200^006^x^--^8^9^1

W -- Nielson, L -- Hodge.