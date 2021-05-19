COLUMN: Cincinnati Reunion Coming Up

Mother's Day weekend was so enjoyable! Saturday afternoon, the full front porch visit made many memories, "catching up" with a good picking and grinning time.

Sunday afternoon more came for the long-waited get-together and a much enjoyed meal. A session with the computer later revealed lots of information about the group's ancestors, where they came from and even who they were. It is amazing, the information stored in those little boxes.

Just in time for the reunion, some of the younger ones were home from college for the summer break, and all have jobs lined up.

The 25th annual Cincinnati, Arkansas, reunion is planned for Saturday, May 29, from 1-4 p.m. It is to be held at the fire station, just east of Cincinnati. At the reunion they would like to remember and honor all persons involved in the Dec. 31, 2010, tornado. Those who might have any item of interest, please bring to share.

Refreshment will be provided.

If you think we have had too much rain, think of the news from west Texas. They are in a severe drought. I'll take the rain!

Reports are that ticks came out early this year and are thick. One person said she "caught" one the first of March. If you are out in the woods or fields, be watchful, and take care of your dogs, treat for fleas and ticks.

Happy birthday to Bayli Standifer, Heather Beatty, Jack Thompson, Francine Sanderson, Thelma Loftin, Kenneth Cruikshank, Levi Bradley, Kash May.

Happy anniversary to Tim and Bayli Standifer, Millard and Joanne Matthews, Roy and Shirley Rinehart, Caleb and Lisa Rawls.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.