Council Approves New Position To Enforce City Codes

FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council last week approved the job description for a new full-time code enforcement officer who will review ordinances related to code enforcement and will drive around the city looking for code violations that need to be addressed.

In recommending the new position, Mayor Ernie Penn said code enforcement presently falls under the responsibility of city building official Rick Bramall.

"Rick is doing double and triple duty," Penn said, referring to all the different inspections Bramall is having to conduct because of the housing construction underway in the city limits.

Bramall addressed the council with an example of how his time is being spent.

In April 2016, Bramall said he responded to 46 building inspections. This compares to April 2021, when he conducted 494 building inspections.

"I'm busy with building inspections," Bramall said. "It's really taking all my time to do this."

His second example was that in 2016 he sent out 270 letters to residents who were violating city codes. So far for 2021, he's sent out two letters.

The position will be under Bramall's supervision, and the salary will be paid out of a building inspection payroll line item. Penn said the 2021 budget shows the city projected to receive $130,000 from inspection fees this year. The city already has exceeded that in the first four months of the year. Through April, the city has received $139,000 from inspection fees.

The position will be 10A on the city's salary schedule, with a minimum salary of about $36,000.

Penn said he hopes the city will be able to hire someone who has some experience with code enforcement or building inspections. This person will have the authority to issue citations to a resident who is violating a local ordinance that falls under the city code.

Penn said personal contact with the public and follow up will be essential for the person who is hired for the position.

In the past, responses to violations of city code have been complaint driven. Penn said the person in the new position will be directed to review all city ordinances that relate to code enforcement to see if any changes need to be made. Penn also expects the person to patrol the city looking for problem areas.

"This individual can go out and be our eyes in the city," Penn said. "There's a lot of areas that need attention."

In other action, the council approved a $44,480 contract with Garver engineering firm to design repairs for the Farmington Branch bridge on Double Springs Road and then seek bids for the project.

Floyd Shelley, public works manager, said the bridge is in dire need of repairs that will last three to five years. After that, Shelley said the city will need to find funding for a new bridge.

Shelley said the bridge has two sections, which he described as "one section is ancient and the other section is very, very old."

According to a memo from Floyd to the city council, the latest inspection by the Arkansas Department of Transportation identified several "major deficiencies." Floyd said the state wants Farmington to address the needs within six months.

"If we don't proceed with this, the state could condemn (the bridge) and Double Springs would be closed," Floyd said.

In other business, the council:

• Voted 7-1 to approve an ordinance rezoning about four acres at 272 E. Old Farmington Road from R-2 and C-2 to MF-2, residential multi-family. No one from the public made any comments about the rezoning request. Council member Keith Lipford opposed the motion.

• Voted 5-1, with two abstentions, to approve an ordinance rezoning about two acres at 81 S. Hunter from R-O (residential-office) to MF-2. No one from the public made any comments about the rezoning request. Lipford opposed the ordinance. Council members Bobby Morgan and Diane Bryant abstained.

• Approved an ordinance to waive requirements of competitive bidding to purchase a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 for $26,373 from Steve Landers Chrysler Dodge. The new truck will be used by Rick Bramall, and his current truck will be passed down to the new code enforcement officer. The truck is available at the state bid price from the dealer, according to the ordinance.