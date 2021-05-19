Farmington Sets Public Hearing For New Future Land Use Plan

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission will have a public hearing 6 p.m., Monday, May 24, on a draft Future Land Use Plan that would replace a plan approved by the city council in 2016.

The meeting will be through the Zoom app for the public. But anyone who wants to see the draft plan can call City Hall, 479-267-3865, or email city business manager Melissa McCarville at [email protected] to come by and look at the map before the meeting.

People can make comments through Zoom during the meeting or they can send comments through email to McCarville prior to the meeting.

Commission member Chad Ball said he's hoping the public will give their input on the draft plan.

"This is for everyone," Ball said. "We're trying to create a document for the community. Public input is the most important thing we need for this. It's huge."

Once a new Future Land Use Plan is approved by the city council, the commission will refer to that document when making decisions, Ball said.

McCarville said the planning commission started reviewing the city's 2016 land use plan in January 2020, but the covid-19 pandemic delayed progress on the document. In the last couple of months, several council members have asked the commission to set the plan as a priority because of all the requests coming in for rezonings and new developments.

Chairman Robert Mann said the city has changed since the city adopted its 2016 Future Land Use Plan.

"Before, the commission was looking at where do we think the growth will go," Mann said. "Now, we're revisiting it because things have changed. Now, we have a better grip on the growth."

The demand also has changed in the community, Mann said. He said the new 2021 Land Use Plan will look at what "makes sense" in the future.

He explained that a land use plan is a "tool that is a guideline as to the direction we see the city developing. It's an approval between the planning commission and city council as to how we would like to see the city grow."

In many ways, the plan will not change a lot from the 2016 version, Mann said. The commission wasn't too far off from what it predicted five years ago would happen.

One change is that the land use plan will define terms in the document.

A Future Land Use Plan is not the same as a zoning map. The draft plan identifies areas in the city in general categories, such as agricultural, highway commercial, new neighborhood commercial, low-medium residential density and medium-high residential density.

The new plan will define all these terms to help the commission, council, residents and developers as proposals on developing land come before the city, Mann said.

Commission member Judy Horne said the commission has worked on a draft plan in work sessions, with the assistance of Sarah Geurtz, landscape architect with Earthplan Design Alternatives of Springdale.

"We've discussed and rediscussed," Horne said, noting one discussion has been the best transition from highway commercial along U.S. Highway 62 to residential.

"We're looking at everything in our city and seeing how we want it to look as the years go by," Horne said. "This is not zoning. It's how we think the land should be used. What's the best advantage to benefit the city and the people."

The commission has tweaked the 2016 plan in some areas, Horne said. The city, for example, sold Ecology Park off Double Springs Road. This land had to be taken off the new plan as public property and is shown as medium-high density. The man who purchased the property plans to construct multi-family units.

Horne said she suggested the future land use plan show how the city thinks agricultural areas may develop in the future but said her recommendation was turned down by others on the commission. The draft plan shows agricultural areas to the northwest of the city and to the south.

"I advocated strongly that a land use plan is supposed to say what we envision it to become in the future," Horne said, half-joking that she "jumped up and down and pounded the table" about her proposal, but to no avail.

Horne said she sees these areas developing as residential in the future but the question would be if it would be lower density or higher density residential.

Ball said the new plan also will adjust to show how land has developed around the new high school on Highway 170. The commission had thought there would be some commercial development, but it has developed residentially over the past few years.

"There's some tweaking to reflect what's going on in real time instead of what we thought it would look like," Ball said.