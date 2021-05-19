First-Year Goalkeeper Bolsters PG Girls Soccer

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove junior Taci Vickery epitomizes one of the 'good hands people' girls soccer coach Mat Stewart employed as a specialist in stopping goals.

The Lady Tiger goalkeeper made several crucial saves, including three in the last 1:53 of Prairie Grove's 3-2 win over Dardanelle in 4A West Conference action on Tuesday, March 30. Stewart pointed out the first-year player really helped the team out.

"Taci Vickery is a first year goalkeeper, we stole her from volleyball. We knew she had great hands from the volleyball program and she's done phenomenal for us," Stewart said.

Vickery yielded a pair of first half goals on penalty kicks that seemed too close to miss when the Lady Tigers twice got called for fouls in the box, but Stewart doesn't fault her in those scenarios.

"Obviously, the penalty kicks are supposed to go in, but everything else, she's made some great plays for us all year," Stewart said.

To successfully stop short-range penalty kicks, the goalkeeper must get a feel for where the attack will be directed.

"You're kind of guessing where they're going to go. You never know and you have to stay on the line so you don't really get that advantage of getting closer and taking up more of the goal," Vickery said. "You just got to guess and sometimes you can't do it. Those corners in the top and the bottom, yeah, it's just really hard to get [defended]."

Vickery wasn't able to stop either and the opponent tied the match score but shook off the adversity, positioning herself where another penalty kick went over the goal and then coming away with a save in the last minute of the first half to maintain a 2-2 tie.

"If they score a goal on you, you just got to keep going. You just have to forget about it and move on because if you keep it with you, then it's just going to bring you down the rest of the game, you're just going to keep going down from there," Vickery said, explaining a continual transformation of her mindset required of a goalkeeper as a match progresses.

In the second half of that match, won by Prairie Grove 3-2, Vickery recorded two saves within 33 seconds of each other in the last two minutes and came out of the net to scoop the ball up, preventing an attack with the clock down to 33 seconds.

She modestly downplayed her personal effort, saying, "I think it was really part of our defense. They were really good at clearing the ball out for me and keeping it open so that way I could see where the ball was going and letting me stop it," Vickery said.

For Vickery the best part of the game comes from hearing the roar of the crowd whenever she stops a shot on goal.

"Yes, that's probably the best part of it when you hear it and you can take a breath and you're like, 'Ah yeah, you did really good on that play," Vickery said.

She learned the goalkeeper position benefiting from 'hands-on' expertise among the coaches.

"Coach Stewart, I love him, he's been my coach for like five years [in volleyball]. He was my coach ever since I first started playing and now he's our soccer coach, which is even better," Vickery said. "He used to be a goalkeeper himself so he really helps me in practice and teaches me how to do really good."

Assistant Tommy Roy brought another experienced, knowledgeable soccer coach into the program. Roy worked a lot of 1-on-1 with Vickery at the goal, taking shots at her from different places and getting her ready for various different situations she could potentially face in a game. She felt well-prepared and appreciated the zeal and input from the coaches.

"They really care about all of us and they give us the best they can do and that's like a hundred percent from them," Vickery said. "Everyone appreciates them and it's a really good environment."