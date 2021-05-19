McCuin's Hit Cornerstone Of Cardinal Success

FARMINGTON -- Senior Trevor McCuin's RBI hit became the cornerstone of a 6-run surge by Farmington in the sixth inning on the way to edging Pocahontas, 9-8, Friday.

The Cardinals overcame a 5-2 deficit after four innings to win the Class 4A State baseball quarterfinal contest at Morrilton. Pocahontas got its state tournament jitters out of the way a day earlier in beating Bauxite 2-0 to advance and pounded out 13 hits against Farmington.

McCuin belted what should have been a single scoring a pair of runs, but the Redskins kicked the ball around -- allowing a third run to score from second base and McCuin wound up at second.

"We had our hands full with Pocahontas. They hit the ball extremely well," said Farmington coach Jay Harper, who has now guided the Cardinals into the state semifinals four times and quarterfinals six times.

Myles Harvey threw five innings, striking out seven and going head-to-head against Pocahontas senior Dawson Chester, who struck out eight in five innings for the Redskins. Michael Martens led Pocahontas with three hits while Connor Baker and Hunter Singley each had two hits. Baker had three RBIs for Pocahontas and Rob Mason drew a pair of walks.

"They were very effective at the plate. Myles did a good job of getting them to hit it to us," Harper said.

The Redskins scored a run in the top of the first. Farmington answered with two runs in its half of the inning to move in front, 2-1. Pocahontas came right back with three runs in the top of the second establishing a 4-2 lead, which they increased to 5-2 in the top of the fourth

Farmington got one run back in the bottom of the fifth only to watch the Redskins match that with a run in the top of the sixth before the Cardinal rally. Ethan Hodge came on in relief for the sixth and gave up one unearned run, but shut the door on any further Redskin opportunities.

"With two on and one out, he did a good job of closing them out," Harper said.

Then the Cardinals went to work against the Redskin bullpen. Farmington very efficiently scored nine runs on six hits aided by Tate Sutton and Kyson Bridges each walking twice. McCuin and Weston Sills were counted among the Cardinal heroes with both batsmen driving in multiple runs. Trey Hill added a pair of hits. Michael White and Sutton contributed to the offense.

"We hit it well in the sixth with a combination of a couple of errors by them," Harper said. "That was an important hit by McCuin. He's been due. With two strikes he did a really good job of making contact and hitting the ball."

Facing two strikes, McCuin doubled, just getting the ball past a diving infielder and driving in three runs, prompting Harper to make another pitching change by bringing in Caden Elsik.

Pocahontas refused to go quietly. The Redskins pushed a pair of runs across, trimming Farmington's lead to 9-8 with one out, but Elsik came through, recording the final two outs to earn a save.

The win sent Farmington into Saturday's state semifinal game against South No. 1 Magnolia, an 11-1 winner over Joe T. Robinson on Friday.

"They are a very good baseball team. They can hit it," Harper said. "I've known their coach [Bobby Beeson] a long time. They'll be a challenge for us. I think we'll be a challenge for them. Whoever shows up and plays baseball will move on. I expect it to be a really good game."

Class 4A State Baseball

May 14, 2021

At Morrilton

Farmington 9, Pocahontas 8

Pocahontas^130^101^2^--^8^13^6

Farmington^200^016^x^--^9^6^2

W -- Ethan Hodge, L -- Jackson Privett.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Myles Harvey, shown pitching during the 4A North Regional at Harrison, threw five innings striking out seven. His efforts kept the Cardinals in the game. Farmington eventually erased a 5-2 deficit with six runs in the sixth to defeat Pocahontas, 9-8, Thursday in the Class 4A State Baseball quarterfinals at Morrilton.