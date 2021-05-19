PG Man Facing Rape Charges

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police have arrested Harry Daniel Butler, 64, of Prairie Grove, in connection with rape and two counts of sexual assault, second degree, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The report said the police department received a call on March 31 from two women accusing the suspect of molesting two girls over a span of about six years. Both girls, both now under the age of 18, were interviewed by police, as well as a girl who testified to being a witness.

The report said Butler came to the police department for an interview. After being read his Miranda rights, Butler asked to have a lawyer present, and the interview was ended, according to the report.

Based on the disclosures from the victims and the witness' account, Butler was placed under arrest May 12 and taken to Washington County Detention Center by a Farmington police officer to be processed on the charges, the report said.