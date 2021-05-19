Prairie Grove Girls Make State Soccer

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove junior Trinity Dobbs came out for soccer this season for the first time, and her athleticism improved the Lady Tigers, who fast became a force -- reaching the Class 4A State tournament.

Prairie Grove trailed De Queen, 4-1, at the half and lost 5-2 to exit in the first-round of the Class 4A State girls soccer tournament Thursday.

Dobbs was one of the pieces which Prairie Grove coach Mat Stewart used to puzzle opponents, although he was quick to point out he's inherited a good program.

"I've kind of taken the reins over from the coaches before me, who kind of built it up and got us to where we are now and we want to be one of those teams that is considered a state contender every year," Stewart said.

"We're a smaller 4A school compared to some of the bigger 4A schools that are winning it [state championships] every year, but I feel like us and Dardanelle, and Shiloh Christian, along with the Harrisons in our conference and the conference with the other schools, too, can beat about anybody in the state. That's what we want to be recognized as."

Danville won't argue the point after surrendering nine first half goals to the Lady Tigers with Alaina Kirik and Adamiris Lopez each scoring two goals to power Prairie Grove past Danville, 9-1, on Wednesday, March 17.

"Alaina [Kirk], our attacking midfielder, ... she basically is our quarterback and our Energizer Bunny," Stewart said. "She's all over the place and we just got to get her a little more help in the midfield at times, but I think she's had a great year so far."

Mia Roy, Savannah Smith, Ana Martinez and Reese Powell added goals for the Lady Tigers.