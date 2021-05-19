Suspect Charged In Connection With Shooting PG Officer

A Prairie Grove man is being held on $1 million bond after his arrest in connection with the shooting of Prairie Grove police Officer Tyler Franks.

Nickolas Colbert, 42, of 313 W. Thurman St., was booked Friday into the Washington County Detention Center in connection with attempted capital murder (two counts), domestic battery in the third degree, aggravated assault (three counts), aggravated assault on a family or household (three counts), criminal use of a prohibited weapon and terroristic threatening (four counts).

Colbert was taken into custody the night of the shooting, May 4, and then taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Franks, who was shot three times while responding to the domestic disturbance, had part of his left leg amputated on May 7, according to a news release from police Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

The release said Franks suffered irreparable damage to his vascular system, making the surgery necessary.

Franks, 29, was shot in the upper portion of both legs and was in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional Medical Center for about eight days following the incident. He was moved to a rehabilitation facility last week where he'll continue his recovery.

According to a probable cause report from the Washington County district attorney's office, police received a 911 call about 8:30 p.m., May 4, from Barbara Lockman about a domestic disturbance in progress occurring between her daughter, Stacy Colbert, and son-in-law, Nickolas Colbert. Lockman said she was hiding in the bathroom and advised dispatch that Nickolas Colbert owned guns and knives.

Franks, Prairie Grove Officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers arrived on the scene. Stacy Colbert was crying and visibly upset, the report said.

Nickolas Colbert was in the bedroom, and Franks instructed him to open the door and come out or he was coming in. The report said Colbert refused to come out or to let Colbert in the room. Franks kicked the door open. The report said Colbert fired three shots at Franks simultaneously from two different firearms, striking Franks in both legs.

Gibson immediately fired five rounds, striking Colbert at least four times. Gibson removed Franks from the residence and applied two tourniquets before assisting him to an ambulance.

Officers instructed Colbert to come out and he finally did with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Gibson has been credited with saving Franks' life. He was placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

Monday, Chris Workman, Prairie Grove police chief, said an internal investigation has cleared Gibson of any wrongdoing from the incident. Gibson will return to work Friday.

Workman told the Prairie Grove City Council on Monday that Gibson "truly" saved Tyler Franks' life and is to be commended. He said he saved him from more gunshots and saved his life by applying the tourniquets.

Matt Durrett, Washington County district prosecutor, also has cleared Gibson.

"It is my opinion that Officer Gibson was clearly justified in employing deadly force on the night of that incident," Durrett wrote in a May 12 to Workman. "...Officer Gibson's decision to draw his weapon and shoot the suspect was without a doubt necessary. He was left with no other choice."

The probable cause report provides more details about the incident.

Stacy Colbert told police she bought her husband a bottle of whiskey for his abscessed tooth. She said he became drunk and mad at her for being on the phone, threw a trashcan at her and slammed the bedroom door on her arm as she walked out of the room. She said this is when she asked her mother to call the police.

Stacy Colbert said Nickolas Colbert had made comments in the past that if "she ever called the cops on him, he would shoot the cops and make them shoot him," the report said. According to the report, Stacy Colbert also told officers she could hear her husband in the bedroom loading guns before the police arrived.

She said the couple had a long history of domestic violence, and she had been afraid to call the police on him.

Tyler Frank's father, Tim Franks of Grove, Okla., last week expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in caring for his son, from the hospital cafeteria workers to nurses, doctors, law enforcement, first responders and the community of Prairie Grove.

"This was a team effort to get us where we're at," Tim Franks said. "I want them to know how appreciative we are. They're making this roller coaster ride so much easier. Everyone has been amazing. We are so thankful."

Tim Franks said the decision was made May 6 to amputate part of the left leg because of the extensive damage from the gunshot wounds. Tim Franks said his son's left leg had so much damage that doctors were unable to maintain the blood flow.

"They tried everything at the hospital," said Tim Franks. "It just wasn't healing at all."

Tim Franks said his son would be at a rehabilitation facility for about two weeks to learn how to ambulate and then would have outpatient services. Tyler will end up with a prosthetic leg, and Tim Franks said his son is expected to have a "full, full recovery."

Tyler is in great spirits and is ready to do whatever he has to do to recover, Tim Franks said.

"I could not be more proud of him," Tim Franks said. "He is so courageous. The bravery he's shown after this has been outstanding."