Sutton's Homer Finishes Off Blackhawks

FARMINGTON -- Tate Sutton finished off Pea Ridge by blasting a 2-run homer in the top of the sixth as Farmington won 13-3 by run-rule on the road Tuesday, April 20.

Starter Ethan Hodge lasted three innings for the Cardinals (15-5, 6-1) and had a trio of strikeouts before giving way to Chase Brown, who came on in relief.

"Both did a really good job. Again we struggled in the early innings. We scored a couple in the first, but then we struggled in the early innings and we kind of put it together in the fourth and fifth," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Both teams used multiple pitchers.

Pea Ridge starter Hagen Mcgarrah went 3.2 innings and struck out five. Matt Dixon threw 2.1 innings for the Blackhawks and had four strike outs. McGarrah induced Brown to ground into a double play turned by Logan Stewart and Matt Dixon to get out of a second inning jam after Sutton drove in a pair of runs for the Cardinals when he singled.

Sutton finished with four RBIs and also drew two walks. Farmington scored at least one run in each inning as the Cardinals steadily increased their lead after jumping ahead 2-0 in the top of the first. Farmington led 5-0 before Pea Ridge managed three runs in the bottom of the third.

The Cardinals offset that by producing three runs of their own in the top of the fourth pushing their lead to 8-3, then tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth to get Pea Ridge on the ropes. Farmington did not let them off the hook.

Kyson Bridges had three hits and drove in two runs while Weston Sills had two hits and drove in a run for the Cardinals. Michael White contributed a pair of hits and Brown had an RBI.

"We had 13 hits so along with good pitching that's what we're trying to get done is score a bunch of runs and not let them," Harper said. "We did a really good job at Pea Ridge of hitting the baseball and base running."

Pea Ridge's Mcgarrah went 2-for-4 with an RBI scoring a run. Stewart also went 2-for-4 for the Blackhawks.

April 20, 2021

At Pea Ridge

Farmington 13, Pea Ridge 3

Farmington (15-5, 6-1)^221^332^x^--^13^12^3

Pea Ridge (6-6)^003^000^x^--^3^5^2

W -- Hodge, L -- Mcgarrah.