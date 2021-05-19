What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Farmers Market

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays in the Farmington Junior High parking lot on Main Street. It is open to the public.

LINCOLN

Doctor Museum Yard Sale

The annual Country Doctor Museum yard sale will be held June 3-5. Donations are being accepted for the sale. For more information or to donate, contact the museum at 479-824-4307 or email, [email protected]

MORROW

Edmiston Cemetery Decorations

Edmiston Cemetery of Morrow is holding its annual Decoration Memorial Service at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 30. For more information, call David Latta, 479-848-3510.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Farmers Market

The Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays next to the former children's library on Buchanan Street. It is open to the public.