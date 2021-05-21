Obituaries

Flag: Magee

Photo: Dickerson

Loretta Jean Dickerson

Loretta Jean Dickerson, age 40, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her home. She was born December 22, 1980, in Rogers, Arkansas, the daughter of Tommy and Betty (Kilpatrick) Tucker.

She was a CNA for three years and a tax preparer from 2005 to present. She was a Prairie Grove Scout leader for eight years and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She was a devoted wife since 1999.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Tucker, paternal grandparents, Paul and Betty Litton and paternal great-grandparents, Virgil and Maggie Gaiche.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Dickerson; four sons, Dakota Dickerson, Tyler Dickerson, Mason Tucker and Dustin Sheperd, all of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; her father, Tommy Tucker of Huntsville, Arkansas; one sister, Chrissy Davidson of Elkins, Arkansas.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Martha Mary Lawrence

Martha Mary Lawrence, age 97, a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her home. She was born June 18, 1923, in Teracida, Oklahoma, the daughter of Willis A and Mary (Brown) Powers.

Survivors include two sons, Shelby Lawrence and his wife Peggy of Summers, Arkansas, and Danny Lawrence and his wife Brenda of Yellville, Arkansas; two daughters, Laverne Todd and her husband Hal of Texas, and Janet Wierschem and her husband Joe of Missouri; one sister, Louise Epperson of Florida; 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in Elm Cemetery in Leach, Oklahoma.

Paul Edwin Magee

Paul Edwin Magee, age 74, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born April 28, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Edwin and Helen (Pace) Magee.

Paul served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a loving husband, brother, and Papa, an example to all who knew him of generosity, wisdom and self-sacrifice. Every summer when the grandkids pulled up to the gate and saw Papa, baseball cap on and cigar in hand and driving the gator around the farm, they knew they were about to enjoy the best grilled burgers and fireworks show in Washington County. Paul exemplified the biblical, Christ-like husband, outlined in Ephesians 5, through his unwavering, encouraging, and cherishing love of his wife Monica. He will be dearly missed, but his love and wisdom will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his parents

Survivors include his wife, Monica Magee; two children, Keri Corn and her husband Joe, and Michael Brogen and his wife Karla; one sister, Twyla Castner and her husband Mike; six grandchildren, Allison Jackson and her husband Josiah, Alexa Bullington, Kaitlyn Daniels, Jonathan Brogen, Joshua Bullington and William Brogen; one great-grandson, Matthias Jackson.

Funeral service was held May 6, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will follow in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Pat M. Sellers

Pat M. Sellers, age 89, a resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, in at her home surrounded by her family, including her granddaughter, Amber, who lovingly cared for her. She was born February 11, 1932, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Albert and Emma Smith Murphy.

She loved to play Bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law, Doug Wadlington, Neal Durgin, and Donald Allee.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Leroy Sellers; one son, Michael Atkinson of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one daughter, Donna Chappell and her husband Steve of Bolivar, Missouri; her bonus children, Donna Reynolds of Wichita, Kansas, Jim Sellers of Cane Hill, Arkansas, and Shawn Sellers of Katy, Texas; four sisters, Grace Durgin of August, Maine, Linda Allee of Searcy, Arkansas, Ruth Wadlington of Cadiz, Kentucky, and Joan Dowlen and her husband Gerald of Pleasant View, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren, Amber Horton, Stephen Layman, Ryan Greeson, Lindsay Wiese, Matthew Atkinson, Angie Schnakenberg, Amy Chappell, Levi Walker, Brandi Cabellero, Jake Sellers, Jimmy Sellers, Cougar Sellers and Beckett Sellers; 14 great-grandchildren Ashton Mosley, Cody Sandusky, Whitman Layman, Eliot Layman, Meghan Greeson, Macy Greeson, Sebastian Walker, Valentin Caballero, Jasmin Caballero, Robbie Walker, Jace Sellers, Jenevieve Sellers, Raegan Sellers and Kaedan Sellers; six great-great-grandchildren and her beloved pets Kitty and Suzie.

A funeral service was held Friday, April 23, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Snack Pack Program at the Lincoln Elementary in care of Rachel Turner.

Ronald Lynn Woodruff

Ronald Lynn Woodruff, 56, of Springdale, Ark., passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. He was born July 9, 1964, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Robert Preston Jr. and Carol Hinkle Woodruff.

He was preceded in death by his father, Preston, stepfather, William Burgess, and stepbrother, Billy Burgess.

Lynn was a devoted father and enjoyed spending time with his family and son. He was also a gifted artist and craftsman. He will be remembered for his kindness, his quick wit, and his love of animals. Lynn was always willing to lend a hand and found great satisfaction in helping others.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Burgess; son, William Woodruff and daughter-in-law Lily; brothers, Robert "Trey" Preston Woodruff III and Fred (Kaci) Woodruff; stepsisters, Susan (Grady) Bean, Sharlane (Matt) Loney.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at Farmington Cemetery in Farmington, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal League of Washington County.

