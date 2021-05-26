A Sign Of Summer

FILE PHOTO Prairie Grove Aquatic Center opens to the public for the summer at 12:30 p.m., Saturday and will remain open through Aug. 15. Hours are 12:30-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 12:30-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per person (6 and older), $4 per child (5 and younger) and senior adults who are 55 years or older.

