Council Approves $19 Million In Bond Sales

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Fire Chief J.C. Dobbs was the first one to take advantage of more than $19 million in bonds issued last week by Prairie Grove City Council.

The council approved Dobbs' request to purchase a new fire tanker truck for a maximum of $750,000 using bond proceeds.

Dobbs said his plan is to order the fire truck by June 1 before a significant price increase goes into effect. If he meets that deadline, the new truck will cost around $722,000. It will take about 14 months to get the tanker, Dobbs said.

The council on May 17 passed two bond ordinances approving the sale of the bonds with the transactions to close June 23. The bond proceeds will be used for street, aquatic park, drainage, sewer, water and fire improvements.

The ordinances are the result of a special city election held Feb. 9. Prairie Grove asked voters to replace two sales taxes, a 1% sales tax and a 0.75% sales tax, with two new sales taxes of the same rates to pay for bonds to finance capital improvement projects.

Voters supported the proposals with an 80% approval rate.

Ryan Bowman with Friday, Eldredge and Clark law firm in Little Rock said the 2021A bond issue for $8.2 million will refund the city's 2012 bond issue and additional proceeds will be dedicated to street, park and drainage improvements.

Revenue from the 0.75% local sales tax will be used to retire the debt for the 2021A bond issue. Bowman said the bond issue has a "true interest rate" of 2.19%.

The 2021B bond issue for $10,895,000 will be used to refund a 2014 bond issue and finance fire, water and sewer improvements. It has a "true interest rate" of 2.15%, Bowman said. The city's 1% sales tax rate will be pledged to pay off this debt.

Bowman said both issues have a maturity date of June 1, 2051. However, he said if sales tax collections stay the same, the city will pay off both debts by June 1, 2039.

Centennial Bank will serve as trustee for the 2021A bond issue and Farmers and Merchant Bank will be trustee for the 2021B bond issue.

In other action May 17, the council rescinded its mask mandate.

City Council member Rick Ault made a motion at the April council meeting to rescind the mandate but did not get a second on his motion. Ault made the motion last week, received a second from council member Ray Carson, and the motion was unanimously approved.

In recommending the action, Ault noted the governor has lifted a statewide mandate, covid-19 vaccinations are readily available and Prairie Grove schools no longer have a mask mandate. He said many businesses downtown no longer are requiring face masks.

Carson agreed, saying the CDC has guidelines people can use when face masks should be used in certain situations or for certain populations.

Council member Brea Gragg said she was OK with rescinding the ordinance because, at this point, everyone except young children has had time to get the covid-19 vaccine.

In addition, the council approved three rezoning applications:

• A request from Jerry Coyle to rezone 25 acres on Butler Road from R-1.75 to B-2. Coyle also has received a conditional use permit from the planning commission on this land to build a RV park in a B-2 zone. Coyle told the council he plans to build a public laundromat in front of the RV park.

• A request from Kent Cox to rezone two parcels on Brady and Danny James roads from A-1 to R-2. The developer has said he plans to put in duplexes on that property. Three residents in the area addressed the council opposing the request. The vote was 5-0 with Rick Clayton abstaining. Mayor Sonny Hudson then cast a vote in favor of the rezoning for it to pass 6-0.

• A request from Mark Silva to rezone 2611, 2645 Heritage Parkway from A-1 to B-1.

The council placed an ordinance on first reading to amend the subdivision ordinance for variance requests for required site improvements. The ordinance says variances would only be approved if a hardship is present in meeting the requirements. The request would first be approved by the planning commission and then forwarded to the city council for final approval.

The council also appointed Mallory Mounce to the planning commission because Gina Bailey has resigned, authorized the city to apply for an Arkansas outdoor recreation grant and set a date for a hearing to close an alley between East Bush and East Parks streets.