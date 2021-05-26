Enterprise-Leader Obituaries for May 26, 2021

James "Ronnie" Davenport

James "Ronnie" Davenport, age 69, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born September 20, 1951, in Eugene, Oregon, to James and Otha Davenport.

Ronnie was employed at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville for 49 years. Ronnie was a true family man who loved to spend time watching his boys play sports. He loved the outdoors and had a love for John Wayne and watching old Western movies and shows.

Ronnie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Peggy; three sons, Justin Davenport, Ryan Davenport (Fannie), Jake Davenport (Bayleigh); two stepdaughters, Mandy Adkins (Mike), Marci Reed; nine grandchildren; sister, Connie Leagon (Vince); nephew, Todd Copeland; and niece, Angie Haywood.

Visitation was held May 24, with a funeral service following at Westfield Chapel Funeral Home, 3236 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale, Ark., 72762.

Marion 'Boone' Hussell

Marion "Boone" Hussell, age 84, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born May 18, 1937, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the son of Andrew J and Sylvia (Love) Hussell.

Boone graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 1955. He moved to Washington in 1955 and began his career with the FBI, where he worked for 39 years. He had also served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Lynn Maxey Hussell, two brothers, Louis Andrew Hussell, Sr. and Robert William Hussell, Sr. and one infant sister.

Survivors include two brothers, Edward J. Hussell and Warren K. Hussell; one sister, Ruth Evonne Hussell; three nieces and three nephews; his sister-in-law, Eugenia "Binky" Maxey.

There will be no services held.

Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

