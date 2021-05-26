Legacy Behind Camera Lens

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Prairie Grove distance learning paraprofessional Shelley Williams photographs the antics of the school mascot, Maverick the Tiger, then portrayed by Aubrey Edwards, who is now a teacher in the district, at the old Prairie Grove Tiger's Den Gymnasium. During her 10 years with the district, Williams shot thousands of sports photos. Williams is leaving at the end of the school year.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The reason Prairie Grove players and coaches aren't looking at the camera is because they are concentrating on hometown photographer Shelley Williams taking a team photo after the Tigers upset Farmington, 52-46, in Myrl Massie Gymnasium to win the 4A-1 District boys basketball tournament championship. The cast included coaches Steve Edmiston (left) and Ulysses Ruled (right) plus Dylan Soehner (No. 32), who played four years of Division I football at Iowa State and recently signed a free agent contract with the NFL's New Orleans Saints, and Ty Time (No. 4), who played college baseball at UCA and is now a Major League reliever with the Toronto Bluejays.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Multiple photographers shooting simultaneously at Prairie Grove events such as Football Media Day often caught subjects looking at different lenses. Prairie Grove senior Dylan Soehner (No. 17) looks at Williams' camera in this photo while his mother, Carolyn Roszell, doesn't. Soehner played four years of Division I football at Iowa State and recently signed a free agent contract with the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Shelley Williams (lower right, seated with camera on front row) and Prairie Grove trainer Tracy Houston (to right of Williams) have a front-row seat watching Prairie Grove sophomore Lacey Beeks (now Lacey Sugg) work the half-court offense while guarded by Farmington's Breanna Jones during a hotly-contested 4A-1 rivalry girls basketball game. Beeks made a pair of 3-pointers to help the Lady Tigers win 55-50.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Shelley Williams (far left, standing aiming camera) frequently worked the baseline to get action shots like this one of Prairie Grove senior Michelle Lumsargis launching a 3-point attempt over the outstretched hand of Farmington's 6-2 center Lexie Lewis during a 4A North Regional girls basketball championship game at Ozark's Activity Center. Lumsargis banked in a similar shot off-the-glass with time expiring in regulation to force overtime. Lumsargis made five 3-pointers to help the Lady Tigers claim a Regional title, 48-44, in overtime.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Outgoing Prairie Grove teacher Shelley Williams (underneath the basket) is strategically positioned to get a photo of Ty Tice (home white jersey No. 4) elevating to get a shot over Farmington's Mac Spears (left) and Skyler Barnes while Cardinal center Michael Ryan boxes out Tiger big man Dylan Soehner (far right). Tice went on to play college baseball at UCA and is now a Major League reliever with the Toronto Bluejays while Soehner played four years of Division I football at Iowa State and recently signed a free agent contract with the NFL's New Orleans Saints. Williams is leaving Prairie Grove after the school year ends.