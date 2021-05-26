Lincoln Archery State Competition

LINCOLN -- Several Lincoln students qualified for state competition in the school's first year of National Archery in Schools Program directed by junior high P.E. teacher Justin Bounds.

State competition was held on March 4 at the Lincoln Elementary School gym instead of Hot Springs as originally scheduled due to covid.

Lincoln scored a cumulative 1931 out of a possible 3600 points, and the school's final ranking in the Elementary Division was 26 out of 31.

"Our top two archers were Madilyn Anderson and Cash Reeves. Also, seven out of our 21 archers set a personal record during the State Tournament," said Bounds, who also coaches high school golf.

Madilyn Anderson, an 11-year-old fifth grader, drew inspiration from her dad, Josh Anderson, a bowhunter. Madilyn earned a state score of 235 helping Lincoln finish 22nd out of 240 schools in the Elementary girls rankings and in the top 20 among fifth grade girls rankings (18-out-of-141).

Her dad, Josh Anderson, and older sister, Katie, 13, currently an eighth grader, were among those cheering her on during the season. Many Lincoln families came out to watch. The turnout generated at a regular season NASP competition on Saturday, Jan. 16, demonstrated a wide-spread appeal of the activity, and many families came out again on March 3.

Lincoln superitendent of schools Mary Ann Spears was among those in the gym. She applauded the program noting students are taking up an activity that can become a life-long enjoyment.

Cash Reeves earned a state score of 213 as the Wolves placed 107th among 350 teams in the Elementary boys rankings and in the 24th spot for fourth grade boys rankings out of 153 schools.

Fifth graders Ezrah Hudgens, 195; Hunter Murphy, 191; Cooper Geng, 168; Christian Youngman, 136; and Madison Ivey, 116; also competed. The fourth grade was well represented by Adrain Raimirez, 151; Eduardo Ruvalcaba, 150; Chandler Wilson, 140; Sway Huff, 129; Charli Hudgens, 107; Kale Phillips, 122; Max Smith, 115; Weston Pierson, 106; Grayson Reed, 100; Saul Garcia, 94; Lilyana Chamberlain, 88; Ethan Pitts, 80; Ryleigh Haller, 59; and Lizy Grim, 54.

The National Archery in Schools Program seeks to improve educational performance among students in grades 4–12, and endeavors to teach life lessons to be successful in the classroom and in life according to its website.

STAFF PHOTO/Several Lincoln students qualified for state archery competition held on March 3 at the school's Elementary gym.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln students Eduardo Ruvalcaba (fourth grade) scoring arrows on target and Christian Youngman (fifth grade) picking arrows up were among those qualifying for state competition in the first year of the school's archery program.

STAFF PHOTO/Lincoln students step up to the shooting line under the watchful eye of Justin Bounds, Archery coach, Health/PE teacher at Lincoln Middle School, during state competition on March 3 at Lincoln's Elementary Gym.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln students Kale Phillips, a fifth grader (left) and classmate Hunter Murphy earned the right to shoot at a state competition on March 3.