Lincoln Class Of 2021 Sets Bar For The Future

LINCOLN -- The rain stayed away, and Lincoln High Class of 2021 became the first group to graduate at Wolfpack Stadium.

The seniors celebrated before a full crowd sitting in the home stands and many others standing along the fence line.

First-year Principal Stan Karber, speaking at the end of the ceremony held Thursday, May 20, told graduates they were ready for the real world because they have lived it.

"A lot of adults will start scaring you with this 'real world' talk," Karber said. "I'm 41, and I don't know what they are talking about because the last year of my life, if it gets any more real life, then I don't want anything to do with it."

He said he was standing before a group of seniors who had taught him a few things during the covid-19 pandemic, such as how to treat each other, how to show up day after day, how to not make excuses, how to keep coming in the doors.

"You guys taught me all those things throughout this entire year, so don't let anyone scare you with that big bad wolf story about the real world," Karber said. "I promise you're a graduate of '21. You know about the real world. You've been through tough times and you're sitting here because you didn't quit. You rode it out. You taught me how to believe in everybody around you."

The ceremony opened with the procession of graduates to their seats on the football field to "Pomp & Circumstance," played by Lincoln High band. Graduate Paisley Curtis gave the invocation, followed by a welcome from school Superintendent Mary Ann Spears. Lincoln High choir sang "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)."

Graduates Elijah Rich, class valedictorian, and Noah Moore, class president and salutatorian, addressed their classmates during the ceremony.

Rich offered three characteristics he believes are important to achieve success and that he said he tries to use in his life: determination, dedication and perseverance.

"Do not settle for anything less and do whatever it takes to reach your goals," Rich said about determination. "No matter what you do, do it with dedication and take the time and effort to make yourself stand out from everyone else."

He encouraged his classmates to show perseverance, despite failure and difficulty at times.

He told them that no matter how difficult something may be in the future, they should always remember they graduated during a pandemic.

"With that being said, I say to you all, do not throw away your shot," Rich said.

Moore spoke twice during commencement, first to welcome the senior class and then as salutatorian.

The first time up, he used the example of building a house to show the impact Lincoln School District has made on his life and that of his classmates.

The three crucial pieces of a home are the foundation, frame and the covering or roof, Moore said.

The roof provides protection to the people inside the home, Moore said, noting, "Lincoln schools have acted as a roof for us because of the caring and compassionate people who work in Lincoln schools."

The frame is the backbone to construction and holds the house together, Moore said.

"Class of 2021, you have been the framework to my life because of your encouragement and support in your teaching me to celebrate the wins and comforting me in the losses."

The foundation supports all of the structure, Moore said.

Moore shared a parable about building a house from the book of Matthew in the Bible. In his parable, Jesus said that a person who builds the foundation on rock has a house that will stand firm during rains and storms.

"The first years of our lives are the foundation for the rest of our lives," Moore said. "I believe we were all wise builders because of the rock we were instructed to build our house on, the foundation of love and faith taught to us by our families, and the foundation of learning and leading taught to us by our teaches and mentors here at Lincoln schools, and the foundation of caring, support and encouragement we have taught each other, my friends and classmates."

Lincoln School Board member Kendra Moore, mother of Noah Moore, also gave a message to her son's senior class. She said her grandmother graduated from Cane Hill, her mother from Lincoln High and she and her husband are Lincoln alumni.

Kendra Moore said people have asked her why she decided to plant her roots back in Lincoln. The question has caused her to pause and think, Kendra Moore said.

"Maybe because it was that idealistic community we all long for, that Mayberry, that place where people take care of people. Or maybe 'Cheers' where everybody knows your name," she said.

Moore said she left the corporate world to start her own business that keeps her in Lincoln most days.

"As I go about town, it has become clear to me that we do have that idealistic community that I long for. Like Mayberry, people do care about people here in Lincoln."

Lincoln alumni have become law enforcement officers, nurse practitioners, doctors, lawyers and other professionals to use their talents to help people in their hometown, Kendra Moore said.

She said she sees people everyday who are willing to take a risk to open up a business in Lincoln. Many people who are retired in Lincoln continue to serve the community, she said.

"We have a school system and a staff that comes to work everyday. Not to earn the largest paycheck in Arkansas but to live out their life, their purpose to make a difference in children's lives."

Kendra Moore said she is proud to call Lincoln her home.

"I believe we are uniquely positioned to be in a place where we can impact young lives through opportunities and encouragement. It's my desire to continue to press on and find ways to build a place that these students are proud to call home."

She added, "It's my desire to convince as many of you as possible to come alongside me. Let's build this community in a positive way to impact the next generation and be the community we're all proud to call home."

In his closing comment, Karber said the Class of 2021 has set the bar and the expectation for future students. As long as he's able, he said he will continue to tell the story of the Class of 2021 and how it built a foundation for years to come.