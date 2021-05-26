New Casey's General Store Gets Nod

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new Casey's General Store is coming to town.

Prairie Grove Planning Commission approved the large scale development plan for a Casey's station at its May 13 meeting. The business will be located at the southeast corner of East Parks Street and Heritage Parkway in Prairie Grove.

The commission approved the plan with the condition that city engineer Chris Brackett, with Olsson Inc., signs off on the drainage plan, which includes underground detention.

The new business will be on about two acres of land and will have one ingress and egress off of Parks Street. The building will have 4,200 square feet, along with 10 fueling bays.

The commission also considered the concept plat submitted for phases 5-8 for Snyder Grove subdivision. Prairie Grove requires developers to submit a concept plat before moving on to the next step. The commission did not express any concerns with the plat.

Phases 5-8 will be located between Prairie Meadows subdivision and West Heritage Parkway. The City Council approved rezoning this land, about 40 acres, from A-1, agriculture, to R-1.75 at its March meeting.

The commission agreed to a variance on street improvements for Meadowview Subdivision, a 53-acre residential development located between Parks and Butler streets. It will have 172 lots when completed.

The developer agreed to widen Butler Street and add curb and curb inlets along the length of the subdivision on that street.