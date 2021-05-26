Outgoing Teacher Remembered For Profilic School Sports Photography

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Ask Shelley Williams, "What's important in a photo?" and the outgoing member of the high school staff, who taught distance learning lab as a paraprofessional, merely shrugs.

She's taken thousands of action, individual and team photos of Prairie Grove athletes since coming to the district in 2010 along with her husband, Allen Williams, who served as superintendent until 2018.

Among those photos are ones documenting the storied high school careers of Major League pitchers Jalen Beeks (Tampa Bay Rays) and Ty Tice (Toronto Blue Jays) plus 2021 Iowa State graduate Dylan Soehner, who recently signed a free agent contract with pro football's New Orleans Saints; and Logan Gragg, currently a minor leaguer after being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.

Since Williams announced her pending departure with a post on the Prairie Grove Athletics Facebook Page on May 17, parents and fans of Prairie Grove Tiger high school athletics cited what they've valued during her tenure with the district. The announcement generated more than 60 comments, many from mothers of Tiger athletes, whose plays were captured by Williams.

Becky Harger wrote, "You will be missed! Thank you for all the wonderful photos! You captured many irreplaceable photos of our boys in action [for] that I will be eternally grateful!"

Janet Gardner stated, "All my best pictures of my son playing basketball are because of you! Thank you for all the special memories I have of him!"

Ginger Beason chimed in, "Thank you so much for all the photos you have taken. It means so much to me to have these pics!"

Williams' post states: "For the past several years I have enjoyed posting information, updates and schedules on the Prairie Grove Athletics Facebook page. Most of all I have enjoyed sharing the pictures that I have taken at Prairie Grove athletic events. It was my desire to capture moments in time for the athletes and their families.

"With this being said, I wanted you all to know that I will not be returning to Prairie Grove High School next school year. My resignation will go into effect at the end of my contract.

"Thank you for allowing me to share with you my love of taking pictures these past 11 years."

Soehner's mother, Carolyn Madewell Roszell, saw her son, Dylan, a 2016 Prairie Grove graduate sign a national letter of intent to play NCAA Division I college football at Iowa State, and more recently ink a contract with the Saints as a tight end prospect.

"I know you will be missed by so many," Roszell wrote, adding, "Because of you I have so many great action pictures of [my son] Dylan Soehner [who she tagged in the post] allowing me to keep those memories alive. Thank you for everything you have given to our school and athletic department! I wish you the best in whatever is next for you."

Abby Bridges stated, "Thank you for being a light at PGHS, you will be missed!"

Steve Dunham wrote, "Thank you so much! Loved looking at the pics, especially on the games I couldn't attend. You're an excellent photographer and will be greatly missed by many."

One of Williams' memorable photographs published in the Enterprise-Leader depicted then Prairie Grove senior Breyden Clark, a special needs player seeing his first basketball action since sixth grade pee wee, releasing a 3-pointer in the first quarter against Gravette on Feb. 10, 2019. Breyden suited up to celebrate senior night. His big bucket thrilled the hometown crowd kick-starting a 13-2 Tiger run on the way to an eventual 61-33 victory.

Last fall when veteran head football coach Danny Abshier won his 200th career high school football game with a hard-fought, 19-7, defeat of rival Farmington in the annual 'Battle of 62,' Williams captured three generations of Abshier's family celebrating the historic moment.

Her generosity in contributing photos for spirit banners, yearbooks, individual and team awards and for publicity stands out as unparalleled. She's traveled to many games to support the Tigers without compensation for her time, fuel or travel expenses, and the community appreciates those efforts.

Rachel Hubbs wrote, "Thank you so much for giving us memories of Zoe and Conner that we share with grandparents and friends. It means a lot to us and I know other parents are grateful as well. Good luck and you will be missed."

Jerri Lynn Pickett states, "No one could ever fill your shoes! Thank you for all the precious moments you've preserved for all of us!!!"

Vincent Doering acknowledged the tandem support the Tigers received from both Williams and her husband.

"Thank you for all you and your family contributed to the school and Prairie Grove in general. The photos were spectacular, the way you and the doctor supported all the kids was phenomenal," Doering wrote.