Parent Addresses PG Board With Mask Concerns

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A parent addressed Prairie Grove School Board on May 18, criticizing the district on how it surveyed parents about whether to keep a mask mandate and how parents were notified that the mandate had been lifted.

Superintendent Reba Holmes told Rachel Mullen that she would have five minutes to talk, but the board would not be able to respond to her comments.

Mullen, wearing a mask while she stood at a podium, opened by commending school staff and Prairie Grove schools. She said she and her husband had lived in Prairie Grove for 20 years and her children have attended the elementary school this year using the virtual option.

Mullen said the staff has done an "amazing job" this year with masks, sanitizing and helping to keep down the number of covid-19 cases. She said both of her children love going to school in Prairie Grove.

However, she said she was disappointed in how the district surveyed parents on whether to keep masks for the rest of the year. She said she did not receive the survey and knew of other parents who did not receive a survey.

Mullen said she's received texts and emails from the district with different announcements and did not understand why she did not receive an email about filling out a survey.

Then, she said, many were "caught completely off-guard" when the school board voted to rescind the mask mandate and make masks optional for staff and students.

The school board voted to make masks optional at its April 20 meeting, making the change effective the next day on April 21. According to Holmes, a school survey of parents showed that out of 186 responses, 66% wanted masks optional and 34% wanted to keep a mask mandate. For staff, 53% wanted masks optional and 47% preferred a mask mandate.

Mullen pointed out the first announcement about the change was made on Facebook the night of the school board meeting.

"Facebook is not a place to communicate," Mullen said, noting not everyone uses Facebook or is on it everyday.

She said the same day masks became optional was the day virtual third graders had to show up to school for testing. She said she was concerned because she would be sending her child to school with children who would not be wearing masks.

"I have entrusted my angels to Prairie Grove schools and have never been disappointed until now," Mullen said.

She added, "The stupidity of this entire debacle has astounded me."

Mullen said someone should be held accountable for the decisions that were made and how the mask situation was handled.

When Holmes told Mullen her five minutes were up, Mullens asked if she could continue a few minutes to finish. Holmes told her she couldn't but said Mullen was welcome to email the rest of her comments, and those would be forwarded to board members.

Board President J.C. Dobbs last week said the board knew when it made the decision to rescind the mask mandate, "it wasn't going to make everyone happy." At the same point, a decision had to be made, Dobbs said.

Dobbs pointed out that if the district mailed out survey letters to all parents, about 20% would be returned. That's about how many responded to the digital survey, he said.

He said he's not received any negative comments about making masks optional.

"The comments I've received, they were grateful we relaxed it," Dobbs said, adding he was told "It made a huge difference in the morale of the kids."

Dobbs said the district made sure to tell parents and children there should not be any bullying for those who want to continue to wear masks.

"It's just a matter of trying to respect everyone," Dobbs said.

