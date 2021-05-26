PG School Board Approves 2% Raise

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board last week approved a 2% raise to the base salary schedules for certified and classified employees, effective for the 2021-22 school year.

Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools, said the raises will cost the district $191,000. Holmes said the district will receive $360,000 from the state in category funds, and this money will be used for the salary increases.

Last month, the board approved a 5% bonus from the base of certified and classified salaries for school employees, not to exceed $2,000 and not lower than $1,000. The bonuses cost the district about $506,000.

In other news, Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the district has changed its strategy for summer school. The district had planned to have a five-week summer session and a credit recovery program at the high school.

Joenks said the district has received more information and clarification about money for loss of learning from federal covid-relief funds, frequently referred to in Arkansas as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Many of the regulations for using the federal money for summer school are for districts that have not gone back to on-site classes this year, Joenks said.

The district sent out a survey to ask parents how they want the school to use ESSER funds for loss of learning, whether before school, after school, during school or summer school.

Of the 187 responses received, 87% of the parents said they prefer for their children to be pulled out during the school day for extra instruction or "point-in-time" interventions, Joenks said.

After discussions among administrators, Joenks said the decision was made to have a tutoring program at the elementary school this summer as needed and requested by parents. The high school will continue to offer credit recovery for its students.

"Kids didn't really have a summer last year," Joenks said. "We realized kids need a break."

He said teachers who tutor and help this summer will be compensated for their time, but noted, "Our teachers are tired too."

In other action, the school board:

• Approved a recommendation to purchase 105 Dell 7040 desktops with a five-year warranty for $46,399 from Trox.

• Approved asphalt paving on Ed Staggs with Pick-it Construction for $112,673.

• Approved a 10% stipend raise for employees who work with student extracurricular activities for a cost of $7,115.

The following staff were hired for the 2021-22 school year: Amber Stucki (junior high counselor), Michael Blu Green (assistant boys basketball coach, P.E., health, history), Kaden Selph (high school English/speech), Jillian Sprick (high school English), John Elder (head girls and boys track coach), Keith Bostian (head girls and boys cross-country coach).

The board accepted the following resignations: Ashey Combs, Shelley Williams, Rachel Dixon (leave of absence for the year).