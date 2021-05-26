Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Ronnie Martinez, 36, of Springdale, was cited May 16 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Thomas Yiamkis, 21, of Lincoln, was cited May 16 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Steven Baker, 29, of Springdale, was cited May 16 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelsey Bowlin, 31, of Winslow, was cited May 15 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Carrie Terry, 43, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 16 in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by receiving.

Harley Lowery, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 16 in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by receiving.

Zachary Bucker, 23, of Springdale, was arrested May 13 was arrested May 16 in connection with fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of a controlled substance schedule II, possession of a controlled substance, schedule IV.

Two juvenile males, one 14 years old and the other 11 years old, were cited May 15 for fleeing and curfew violation.

Casey Ramsey, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 17 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.

Thomas Beauchamp, 37, of Huntsville, was cited May 18 in connection with a warrant for failure to pay.