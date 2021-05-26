Ready To Celebrate June

The forecast for this week was rain, rain, every day. (The sun sure is bright this morning.) There has been enough of both so that the grass sure is growing. It looks like a good hay crop.

After all, it is almost June, and June is Dairy Month, along with gardening, cancer in the sun, pest control, rivers, rebuild your life, dream work, fabric car, National safety, vision research, people's skill, child vision awareness, student safety, adopt a shelter cat, bless a child, fireworks safety, candy, ice tea, beef steak, frozen yogurt, national steak house, turkey lovers, rose, fresh fruit and vegetable and own our share of America month.

We also have Father's Day, which is also the first day of summer, June 20. Hopefully, the politicians won't try to change Father's Day as they reported to be doing with Mother's Day. (change to "birthing person?") How about the many, hundreds, and maybe thousands, who have adopted children? They are not "birthers," but they love and care for them as much as others.

On June 15, our state will be 185 years old! Time to celebrate, and remember Flag Day, June 14.

Your flag and my flag!

And, oh, how much it holds.

Your land and my land,

Secure within its folds!

Your heart and my heart

Beat quicker at the sight;

Sun-kissed and wind-tossed.

Red and blue and white.

The one flag- the great Flag,

the flag for me and you,

Glorified all else beside,

the red and white and blue!

Your Flag and my Flag!

To every star and stripe

The drums beat as hearts beat

and fifers shrilly pipe!

Your flag and my Flag,

A blessing in the sky;

Your hope and my hope,

It never hid a lie!

Home land and far land and

half the world around,

Old Glory hears our glad

salute and ripples to the sound!

If your birthday comes the same time as a holiday, there is more celebrating! Flowers, gifts, visits, calls, you name it. I really appreciate all. They turned out to be, not just another day, but very special.

Happy birthday to Dallas McClellan, James King, Derk Morris, Willie Leming, Larry Hacker, Cody Chambliss, Roger Reed, Dorothy Straub, Evelyn Thompson.

Happy anniversary to Jeremy and Teresa Pitts, Nathan and Mary Cochran.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.