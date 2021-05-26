State Record For Lincoln's Regaldo

LINCOLN -- With six goals in a single soccer match, Lincoln's Rafael Regaldo became part of the state record book during an 8-2 road win by the Wolves at Lead Hill on April 22.

Lincoln coach Jordan Watson attributed Regaldo's amazing output in the match to a good mix of his teammates setting him up and being in the right place at the right time.

"It was a little bit of both. There was some great individual effort on some of the goals. Then, on at least three of them, it was just great team play -- passing it right to him, getting it to him in the right spots and then just in the back of the net," Watson said.

Lincoln's win in the boys soccer match became so lopsided that the sophomore, who began making a name for himself as a pass receiver on the football team last fall, was substituted for and went to the bench for an extended time.

"He scored six goals in one match and he actually set out probably a third of the match since we ended up winning 8-2. He scored six of those goals and we took him out and gave him a rest because of that," said Lincoln coach Angela Guillory.

The sport has really taken off at Lincoln, especially since the installation of a turf playing surface at Wolfpack Stadium, and Regaldo brings an opportunistic approach to Lincoln's offensive attack.

"He's just a go-getter. He sees an opening, he's going to take it and he's going to find the back of the net every time," Guillory said.

Watson submitted the state record to the Arkansas Activities Association.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior Rafael Regaldo executes a corner kick against Eureka Springs. The speedy forward set a state record by scoring six goals in a single match during an 8-2 road win by the Wolves at Lead Hill on April 22.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Opponents get nervous when Lincoln junior Rafael Regaldo gets this close to the goal with the ball — for good reason. Regaldo personally accounted for six of Lincoln's goals during an 8-2 road win by the Wolves at Lead Hill on April 22 to set a state record for the most goals in a match.