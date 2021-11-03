Brookland Sends Lady Cardinals Home

FARMINGTON -- Farmington lost out in the first-round of the Class 4A State volleyball tournament to eventual State Runner-up Brookland in three straight sets (25-14, 25-20, 25-17) on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Coming into the match Farmington coach Greg Pair strategized that he wanted the Lady Cardinals to hit right at Brookland freshman setter Chloe Rodriguez in an effort to draw her out of her comfort zone and disrupt the Lady Bearcat offense. That proved easier by design than executing on the court.

Brookland's defense showcased 55 digs with sophomores Rylee Walker (16), Savannah Pope (14) and Hannah Bass (9) combining for 39 digs.

Rodriguez compiled 30 assists and 4 digs setting up the Lady Bearcat offense. Brookland recorded 41 kills off 99 attempts topped by Bass with 12 and junior Keeley Beary with 8. The Lady Bearcats served 5 aces and came up with 12 blocks led by Beary's 5.

Piper Robinson's block-kill drew Farmington within 8-7 in the first set but Brookland pulled away with a 15-5 run and established a 23-12 lead. Lillian Braslavsky's block momentarily halted the Lady Bearcats' momentum but Brookland wrapped up the first set with a 25-14 win.

Freshman Kaycee McCumber's block-kill helped Farmington take an early 5-3 lead in the second set. Brookland tied the game at 8-all. Farmington then worked it's offense with Cailey Ramaker (dig), Remington Adams (set) and Morgan Brye (kill) connecting to push the Lady Cardinals back in front, 9-8. Brye's kill came from the right hitter spot.

After a Brookland point again tied the set at 9-9 Adams went the other way off another Ramaker dig, this time passing to Zoe Nix postured at outside hitter for a kill and the Lady Cardinals led 10-9. Neither team could string together back-to-back points in that portion of the set but Farmington kept working its offense and McCumber went high to smash a kill at outside hitter giving Farmington an 11-10 edge.

McCumber's block-kill from the middle blocker slot gave Farmington a 15-11 lead but the Lady Cardinals could not hold onto the lead and game two slipped away by a 25-20 score putting them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

McCumber added a block-kill and Brye had a kill as did Robinson with her left hand in the third set but it was not enough to keep the Lady Bearcats at bay and Brookland rolled to a 25-17 win to claim the match.

The win advanced Brookland into a quarterfinal match against Mena which extended the Lady Bearcats into five sets. Brookland prevailed 25-22, 20-25, 26-28, 25-15, 16-14 despite dropping the second and third sets.

Farmington was led by Brye with 7 kills. Robinson had 3 while Nix and McCumber had 2 apiece. Adams racked up 12 assists for the Lady Cardinals. Braslavsky and McCumber combined for 3 blocks. Ramaker led the team in digs wih 15 with Nix adding 11.