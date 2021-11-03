Cardinals Cinch Playoff Spot

FARMINGTON -- Farmington cemented a much anticipated appearance in the Class 5A State football playoffs with a solid, 49-22, win over Pea Ridge in 5A West action Friday at Cardinal Stadium.

"We had a great week of practice and our players responded really, really well, just so thankful we've got a bunch of guys who have a lot of heart and showed a lot of character tonight," said Farmington Coach J. R. Eldridge.

Pea Ridge sophomore quarterback Gavin Dixon came out sharp, running for a touchdown and passing to Trevor Blair for another as Pea Ridge led 8-0 and 14-7 early before injuries short circuited their offensive output.

Without Blair and senior tailback Joe Adams the Blackhawks could not keep pace offensively and the Cardinals scored the last 20 points of the first half to break away from a 14-14 deadlock at the end of the first quarter with sophomore quarterback Cameron Vanzant tossing a trio of touchdown passes and tailback Caden Elsik busting a 65-yard touchdown run to fuel the Cardinal offense.

"Farmington's a well-coached team. They've got good kids and they've got good coaches and for us to be able to compete against them, against anybody in this league, we can't beat ourselves," said Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook. "We had a little flurry of injuries there in the second quarter and it became a thing where we're looking around where some of our big names get hurt. Who's going to be the next man up? And the next man didn't stand up tonight."

Pea Ridge came in looking for its second consecutive win after outlasting Clarksville 54-49 on Oct. 22. The Blackhawks (1-8, 1-5) scored on their first two possessions, getting strong play from Dixon who darted 24 yards through the Cardinal defense for the first touchdown of the game, then passed to Jonathon Lyons for a 2-point conversion and 8-0 Blackhawk lead at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter.

Farmington answered with senior Kanye Taylor capping a 7-play, 53-yard Cardinal march with a 12-yard run pulling Farmington within 8-7.

Pea Ridge expanded its lead to 14-7 on Dixon's 58-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Blair, who left the game in the second quarter with an injury along with starting Blackhawk tailback Joe Adams.

On the next play from scrimmage Farmington unleashed tailback Caden Elsik who veered off right tackle before cutting back as he crossed the 50 going to the left hash. The Blackhawks couldn't catch him and 65 yards later Elsik reached the end zone. Ettore Bocchi's extra-point kick evened the score at 14-all and Pea Ridge would not lead again.

"We really got to take a look at some of those guys that we're asking to do big things and they can and they can step up to the challenge. They have to do it. We can believe in them as coaches all we want and we can encourage them and hype them up and coach them, but they got to make the plays and they got to stop looking around at somebody else to make the play," Cook said.

In the second quarter Vanzant burned the Blackhawk secondary by hitting a wide-open Peyton Funk on a 42-yard touchdown play with someone missing an assignment for Pea Ridge on defense.

The Blackhawks tried to answer but Dixon was intercepted by Sam Wells who returned the pick 35 yards for a score on defense.

"Sam's been a leader for us all season on defense. He makes tackles, flies around, and gets after it every day in practice and every time we come out here and that's why he makes plays, just a great football player, great leader for us," Eldridge said.

Vanzant found wide receiver Justin Logue for a 20-yard touchdown as the half wore down to push Farmington out to a 34-14 halftime advantage.

Farmington opened the second half by grinding out a 75-yard scoring drive that took 17 plays and nearly five minutes capped by Tray Moser 2-yard run stretching its lead to 41-14.

An extended delay occurred with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter while the officials conferred after an altercation broke out. Three players from Pea Ridge and two from Farmington got ejected and will have to sit out this Friday according to Arkansas Activities Association rules.

Following the fracas, Farmington continued a 6-play, 38-yard drive punctuated by Vanzant's touchdown pass to Lawson Devault. The sophomore quarterback then added a spectacular but violent 2-point conversion run when he went airborne to hurl himself across the goal line and took a hit from Pea Ridge sophomore Greer Marier who went underneath the leaping quarterback.

With the two points tacked on Farmington opened up a 35-point lead with 3:39 to go in the third quarter and the remainder of the contest was played with a running clock.

"Cameron has competed every week that we play football. I"m so proud of the way he played tonight and just look forward to more good things from him," Eldridge said.

Dixon threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Jonathan Lyons who slipped uncovered into the end zone converting fourth-and-goal with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter, then passed to Kayden Rains for a 2-point conversion to make the final 49-22.

Eldridge, who's also coached at Arkadelphia and North Little Rock before taking over at Farmington, notched the 100th win of his career as a head coach with the win.

Farmington 49, Pea Ridge 22

Pea Ridge^14^0^0^8^--^22

Farmington^14^20^15^0^--^49

First Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Gavin Dixon 24-yard run (Jonathon Lyons pass from Gavin Dixon), 7:30.

Farmington -- Kanye Taylor 13-yard run (Luis Zavala kick), 5:23.

Pea Ridge -- Trevor Blair 58-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (run failed), 3:35.

Farmington -- Caden Elsik 65-yard run (Ettore Bocchi kick), 2:23.

Second Quarter

Farmington -- Peyton Funk 42-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (kick failed), 7:02.

Farmington -- Sam Wells 35-yard interception return (Ettore Bocchi kick), 6:47.

Farmington -- Justin Logue 20-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Ettore Bocchi kick), 2:12.

Third Quarter

Farmington -- Tray Moser 2-yard run (Ettore Bocchi kick), 7:01.

Farmington -- Lawson DeVault 8-yard pass from Cameron Vanzant (Cameron Vanzant run), 3:39

Fourth Quarter

Pea Ridge -- Jonathon Lyons 7-yard pass from Gavin Dixon (Kayden Rains pass from Gavin Dixon), 5:30.

TEAM STATISTICS

Farmington^Pea Ridge

Total plays^62^57

First downs^20^14

Total offense^447^288

Rushes-yards^36-248^21 -59

Passing yards^199^229

Rush average^6.9^2.8

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^14-19-199-3-1^14-26-229-2-2

Punts-Avg.^0-0^3-36.0

Fumbles lost^0^1

Turnovers^1^3

Penalties-Yds^7-42^11-108

Third-down conversion^2-8^5-10

Fourth-down conversion^5-6^1-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Farmington, Caden Elsik 19-167, Kanye Taylor 4-31, Cameron Vanzant 3-19, Michael Douglas 4-16, Tray Moser 4-12, C. Berger 2-3. Totals 36-248. Pea Ridge 21-59.

PASSING -- Farmington, Cameron Vanzant 14-19-199-3-1. Pea Ridge, Gavin Dixon 14-26-229-2-2.

RECEIVING -- Farmington, Peyton Funk 4-101, Justin Logue 5-43, Lawson DeVault 3-46, Lawson DeVault 3-24, Caden Elsik 2-31. Totals 22-240. Pea Ridge 14-229.