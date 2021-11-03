Council Rezones Appletown Property

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council approved an ordinance at its Oct. 19 meeting to rezone the Appletown property on U.S. Highway 62 from RA, residential agriculture, to B2, highway mixed use.

Mayor Doug Hutchens noted a B2 zone fits the property's intended use.

Deanna Morris-O'Brien submitted the rezoning request. She and her husband, Tim O'Brien, purchased the Appletown property with plans to reopen the building to give a place for local crafters to sell their products and build up their businesses.

The council also approved two appropriation ordinances.

One ordinance will amend the 2021 city budget to give all city employees covid premium pay for hours worked during the covid pandemic. The city will pay employees $10.42 per hour for eligible work performed during July 11, 2021, to Aug. 21, 2021, not to exceed $2,500.80 per employee.

In addition, the ordinance says the city will pay all applicable employer payroll contributions in connection with the premium pay.

The city is using a portion of its money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the covid premium pay. Lincoln will receive a total of $512,674 from the American Rescue Plan.

The second appropriation ordinance approved paying the invoice for a trailer from Williams Tractor, Inc. The city ordered both an excavator and trailer for $67,507 from the company in May, but only the excavator had been delivered as of August. The trailer then was delivered in September. The total cost for both ended up being $73,750.

The council also amended the city's personnel policy for the police department. The change defines police working days for sick leave and holiday pay purposes. The police department has changed from an 8-hour work day to a 12-hour work day.