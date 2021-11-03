Eldridge Reaches 100 Career Wins

FARMINGTON -- J.R. Eldridge had 93 wins when he took over as head football coach of the Farmington football program on Feb. 1 -- now he's got 100.

On Friday J.R. guided Farmington to a 49-22 defeat of Pea Ridge in 5A West action at Cardinal Stadium, recording a career milestone in front of the hometown fans, faculty and administration. When he was hired during a January 25 school board meeting, Farmington superintendent Jon Paul Laffoon said, "J.R. has won at every level and will be successful because he is a great leader, but more importantly he is a developer of young people."

On Friday J.R. expressed the confidence shown by the district in hiring him through gratitude and acknowledgment of the supporting cast who help him excel on the job. He also praised the work ethic of the student athletes who came out for football.

"I'm just so thankful for today, you know, that I've got a great group of coaches that do a great job every week and then a great group of players who keep showing up for practice every day, so, man, I'm just thankful to be in this profession, have an opportunity to make a difference in young men's lives and then compete on a weekly basis," J.R. said.

A host of family members including his wife, Audrey, and sons Max and Tripp joined J.R. to celebrate the achievement. The group which posed for a family photo on the field after the game featured multiple generations from Audrey's mother, Cathy Dingler, to Audrey's aunt, Debra Callaway, and J.R.'s sister, Liz McNair, his cousins, Will, Henry and Tall Eldridge, plus J.R.'s nieces, Emmy McNair, 12, and Bailey McNair, 8.

Audrey cheers unabashedly as her husband's No. 1 fan. Over the years she's only missed one game that he has coached.

"I try to come with as much enthusiasm as he brings on the field. I bring my bells and everything and my family has always come with me," Audrey said.

When the couple's sons were little her family accompanying her to games helped take care of the boys because Audrey tends to focus on the game.

Former players going back to the class of 2012 up to the most recent classes come to games and support J.R. He's also got high school buddies who show up more often now because he's from Fayetteville.

"He's got so much support because he just gives everything he's got," Audrey said.

Max, 12, said he feels awesome about his dad winning 100 football games.

"I haven't really experienced that until my dad won. I'm just really happy," Max said.

Max hugged his dad after the game and said, "Great job."

Tripp's endorsement revealed that as a child his appreciation for his father extends beyond the natural family affection. He just doesn't love his dad, he likes the coach.

Tripp felt very good about his daddy winning 100 games and doing it at Farmington.

"It's been a really great day for me and my dad. I think he is very excited and he won the 100 games and I like him," Tripp said.

Both boys said they might think about following their dad into the coaching ranks, maybe?

"He's the leader of our household for sure," Audrey said.

J.R. served one year as head coach at North Little Rock following nine seasons at the helm in Arkadelphia. He earned a bachelor's degree from Ouachita Baptist University and a master's from Henderson State, and served as defensive coordinator and strength coordinator at Ouachita Baptist University.

J.R.'s head coaching resume includes three state finals appearances, including back-to-back state championships won in 2017 and 2018 at Arkadelphia. In 2018 he achieved the distinction of coaching the only team in the history of Arkansas high school playoffs to beat four No. 1 seeds on their way to winning the Class 4A State title.

J.R. currently sports a combined record of 100-38 with a playoff record of 22-8. This year's Farmington team owns a 7-2 overall record and a 4-2 league record going into Friday's 5A West regular season finale at home in Cardinal Stadium against Alma. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.